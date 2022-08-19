The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

Kombucha drinking may have started with a small group of people in India but its apparent health benefits has helped this essentially tea-based fermented brew to have a stronghold on the Indian gut. While an increasing number of individuals and brands are crafting the raw kombucha, others are using them as a base for healthy food and drinks. Consumers of kombucha range from people who want to avoid fizzy drinks to sports enthusiasts, while many consume it for various ailments. Although the medical fraternity is still divided in their opinion about the health benefits of kombucha, there are people with various ailments who look upon it as an elixir.

Most people believe it originated in China and then spread across the world. Infusing life into kombucha – usually made from green or black tea – is SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast). The usual practice is to let the sweetened tea ferment for a few days with the SCOBY. It is the SCOBY which is responsible for the fizz and tangy flavour of the raw kombucha. It is the fine tuning of the sweetening agent (usually sugar), the SCOBY and the fermentation which makes one home brewed kombucha different from another. The kombucha is often infused with flavours from natural fruits, spices and herbs, and other botanicals to make it special.

Here is our pick of popular brands across India which are known for their craft kombucha.

Atmosphere Health Studio, Delhi

This Delhi-based brand largely works in the wellness space and offers a range of products that promise to keep you healthy and energetic without cutting down on the taste factor. Try their home-grown kombucha which comes in a wide range of flavours – mango berry, raspberry lemonade, spicy ginger, blueberry and lavender, to name a few. If you are keen to try them all, it is better to order their set packs.

Bhu Kombucha, New Delhi

In Sanskrit, ‘bhu’ means ‘a state of being’. And to ensure that their customers enjoy a healthy state of being, this Delhi-based brand use organic green tea (sourced from lower Dibang valley in Arunachal Pradesh) to brew the kombucha in small batches, fermenting it for two weeks and then flavouring it with fresh organic botanicals. You may buy their single packs or curated Bhu packs.

Raw Kombucha, Faridabad

Apart from the fruity flavoured kombucha, such as mango, pineapple or apple, they also have a special range infused with spices and herbs. If you are trying kombucha for the first time, their trial sampler pack may be right for you.

Bombucha, Mumbai

This Mumbai-based brand produces artisanal, small batches of various fermented probiotic food products, including Kombucha. According to the brand, their kombucha is very low on sugar and are infused with organic fruits and herbs.

Happy Booch, Mumbai

The company uses locally available hand-picked organic ingredients, including loose leaf teas, herbs, flowers, barks and botanicals for their raw kombucha. However, they deliver only to Mumbai addresses.

Hydra Kombucha, Hyderabad

According to the company, brewing in small batches helps them incorporate seasonal, quality ingredients, allowing them to innovating with the flavours. Some of their popular flavours include grape rosemary, pineapple express, mango jalapeno, etc. If you cannot decide about the flavours, you may try their classic ‘original’ black-tea kombucha, brewed using the traditional recipe.

Ombucha, Hyderabad

This home-grown brand from Hyderabad prefers to brew in small batches. They started with two flavours and have been adding gradually to the range.

Mountain Bee, Bengaluru

This Bengaluru based brand started selling their home grown kombucha at various farmers’ market in the city. Now they are into partnerships with over 30 outlets who use Mountain Bee’s home grown brew. According to the brand, the kombucha is infused with high-quality teas, botanicals, herbs and spices that ‘bring flavours and function together’. They also hold workshops for those who are keen to learn how to brew kombucha at home.

Syang’s Kombucha, Darjeeling



Catch the freshness of Darjeeling tea with Syang’s kombucha produces. Made with organic ingredients, they are unpasteurised and free from preservatives. Some of their popular flavours include Ginger Lemon, Apple Cinnamon, Strawberry, Himalayan Blue, etc.

The Kombucha Company, Kolkata

Their kombucha is made in Kolkata with fresh and organic teas from their estates in Assam, according to the company. Try their combo packs to find your favourite flavour.