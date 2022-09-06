Popular Wax Museums Of India

Some are works of art, some are tacky. But the edutainment value of wax museums cannot be ignored. While it is a fun outing for most, children are able to visualise the characters they often read about in their school texts. For example, Mahatma Gandhi spinning on his charkha, Indian scientist Jagadish Chandra Bose sitting in his science lab, enliven the incidents students have learned from their books. Visitors enjoy taking selfies with their favourite sports icon or movie stars frozen in action. Most wax museums display icons from nearly every field – politics and sports, art and entertainment, etc. from home and abroad.

While most wax museums allow cameras, it is always advisable to check if photography is allowed and if it is a paid facility. While you may be allowed to get real close to the installations, it is better not to touch them. It takes a long time to make these wax statues and not easy to repair the damages. So do be careful.

Madame Tussauds India, Noida

The Indian entity of the famous London-based museum opened in Delhi in 2017. But shut down during the pandemic, it has reopened in a new look and at a new address in Noida, in July this year. The museum is open 11.30am to 7.30pm (with last entry at 7pm). Tickets may be booked online.

Address: 4th floor, DLF Mall of India, Noida.

Mother’s Wax Musuem, New Town, Kolkata

The main museum has been divided into separate sections, with life-size wax statues of eminent personalities and popular icons. You can include a visit to the eco-tourism park, Prakriti Tirtha, located right opposite the museum. The museum is open on all days except Mondays, from noon to 7.30pm. Tickets may be booked online.

Address: 5th and 6th floors, Finance Centre (opposite Eco Park Gate no 2), Biswa Bangla Sarani, Kolkata.

Sunil’s Wax Museum, Lonavala and Thiruvananthapuram

This popular attraction is also one of India’s oldest wax museums. It was started by Sunil Kandalloor under a patriotic zeal for Indian to experience the fun of visiting a wax museum because not all can go to London to see the famous museum there. You will also find a Sunil’s Wax Museum in Thirvananthapuram. The Lonavala museum is open every day from 9am to 9.30pm while the Thiruvananthapruma museum is open from 8am to 9pm. Tickets may be booked online.

Address: Square Mall, MG Road, Lonavala.

K Dev Bhoomi Wax Museum, Mussoorie

Located inside the Company Garden, about three km away by road from the Mall, it contains around 30 wax statues. The place has received mixed reviews from visitors. It is open from 10am to 5pm.

Address: Company Garden, Mussoorie

Wax World Museum, Udhagamandalam

This wax museum in the picturesque hill station of Tamil Nadu focuses on Indian leaders and social activists. It also has a gallery depicting life in rural India. It is open every day from 9am to 8pm. The same organisation runs another wax museum in Kodaikanal, the other most popular hill station in the state.

Address: Vannarapettai, Udhagamandalam (Ooty)

Melody World Wax Museum, Mysore

This is a very different wax museum so far as the theme is concerned. Its collection of musical instruments is said to be the largest in the country. The musicians and other life-size statues are made of wax and dressed in traditional attire. It is open from 9.30am – 7.30pm and located about three km away from the Mysore Palace.

Address: #1 Vihara Marga, Siddhartha Layout, Mysore