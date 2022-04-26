Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Music Festivals To Look Out For In 2022

Propelled by travel relaxations and opening up of international borders, artists are set to reclaim the stage once again with music festivals

Music Festivals To Look Out For In 2022
Music festivals are set to hit the stage once again Shutterstock

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 3:23 pm

It has been a long hiatus for the music industry, which saw concerts and music festivals cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic-induced restrictions. But not anymore. Amid travel relaxations and opening up of international borders, artists are set to reclaim the stage once again with music festivals.  

Justin Bieber World Tour

Justin
Justin Bieber World Tour

Dates: Multiple dates starting April, 2022, till February 2023

With 52 concerts planned out for this extensive Justice World Tour 2022, pop icon Justin Bieber is set to travel to select cities in USA as well as Asia to promote his albums Changes and Justice. In Asia, Justin is set to perform in Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan on select dates in October and November. 

For more info, click here  


Fuji Rock Festival

Fuji
Fuji Rock Festival

Dates: 29-31 July, 2022

With ‘Music with nature and living with corona’ as their theme this year, Fuji Rock Festival is back with a bang for its 25th edition. The festival was on hold in 2020, and featured only domestic artists in a smaller format in 2021. Featuring artists like Vampire Weekend, Bonobo and Indian folk metal band BLOODYWOOD, the 3-day event will be held at Naeba Ski Resort in Yuzawa, Japan. 

For more info, click here

Summer Sonic 2022

Summer
Summer Sonic 2022

Dates: 20-21 August, 2022

After a gap of three long years, this popular music festival is scheduled to take place at two venues: the Zozo Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on 20 August and in Maishima Sonic Park in Osaka on 21 August. With artists like Post Malone and British rock band The 1975, headlining the event, the festival is also bringing popular names like Carly Rae Jepson, Megan Thee Stallion and  ONE OK ROCK, the Japanese rock band, to their stage. The festival had been postponed to accommodate the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, followed by two grim years of the pandemic.  

For more info, click here   

JogjaROCKarta Festival

JogjaROCKarta Festival
JogjaROCKarta Festival

Dates: 24-25 September

There is another reason to visit Jakarta this year, in addition to the beautiful vistas of the city. ‘Rock on Jeep’ metal rock festival is set to enthrall all metalheads in Jakarta’s Yogyakarta. Artists and bands, including Death Vomit, Edane, Burgerkill, Jamrud and Serigala are set to bring fire to the stage in September. 

For more info, click here

