Ever Wanted To Explore Bermuda Triangle In A Cruise? Here’s One Lucky Chance For You

Bermuda Triangle has always been a topic of great speculation. The Bermuda Triangle is situated in the Western part of the North Atlantic Ocean. Also known as Devil’s Triangle, it is infamous for the mystery it unravels with the disappearance of ships and cruises. Due to this, the site has more often than not, garnered a lot of limelight. Keeping this in mind, the US based travel company has proposed a complete refund in case of disappearance in the North Atlantic Ocean.

According to the official website of Ancient Mysteries Cruise, the site has reassured its customers. It read,” Don't worry about disappearing on this Bermuda Triangle tour. The tour has a 100% return rate and your money will be refunded in the rare chance you disappear.”

The Twilight Bermuda Triangle Cruise aims at providing a scenic view of Bermuda’s nightlife. The King’s Wharf cruise trip will provide a spectacular view of the stars shining brightly above them. With the glass bottom boat, a closer and personal look at the fish and the corals will be provided, along with several other marine life creatures.

The most awaited journey begins from New York on March 23 and will travel via the Atlantic Ocean on the Norwegian Prima liner which will further take the passengers to Bermuda Triangle. The trip will also include a Q&A session with the experts. The travellers have to pay euro 1,450 approximately or 1.42 lakh to secure a cabin on the ship.

However, the fear still looms around the corner. According to a recent case in May 2017, a plane that flew at 24,000 feet above sea level near the Bermuda Triangle suddenly was out of the radar and radio. No signals were either received or even sent. Later, only demolished pieces of the plane were discovered.

The offer of the cruise ship is tempting and too hard to ignore. However, one should think twice before investing. Who will get the refund money if you disappear? Along with this, what will a person do with the refund money if they completely disappear? These are bizarre yet thought-provoking questions one should ask before investing.