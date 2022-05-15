Bengaluru Local: New Menu From Luxe Lounge Shiro

Shiro Bangalore, a Zen inspired luxe lounge, has launched a new menu at their UB City outlet. Along with classics such as sushi rolls and sashimi, Shiro has introduced flavourful Miso Campachi Ceviche and Himachi Carpaccio.

Said Chef Priyank Chouhan, “We wanted to shake things up a bit. Our customer base consists of people who have experienced authentic cuisine from across the world. .”

The menu features new delicacies along with a few classic and favourite dishes across all categories, with choices ranging from Sushi, Sashimi, Makimono, to Ramen Dim Sums, Baos, Teppanyaki, to Curries, Laksas, Fried rice and delicious noodles and more.

Javanese lamb chops

Key highlights on the new menu include a tender Peking Duck, a juicy Tobanjung Pork served with lettuce and pancakes, and Javanese Lamb Chops; these imported lamb chops are marinated in a coconut spice paste and grilled to give it a burst of flavours. Vegetarians can go for the the Bang Bang summer rolls and chilli Hoisin Mock Duck.

Chilli Hoisin Mock Duck

Do not forget to try the Crispy Spicy Avocado and Black Edamame Truffle Makimonos or the Truffle Lobster California Roll and Duck Confit with spicy Hosin Mayo wrapped in glass noodles. The Lamb Redang with Scallion Pancake and the Miso Shiitake Risotto are Chef Priyank’s innovative way of giving presenting the classics with his own unique twist.