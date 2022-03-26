5 Spots Around Shillong That You Should Not Miss Out On

Shillong’s outskirts are a visual treat. Head out of the town in all directions and you will be greeted with waterfalls, picturesque farmland and lofty viewpoints. Here are some top recommendations of places around the main town – all within a few kilometres radius and easily accessed by road.

Elephant Falls (13km)

The two tier Elephant Falls Shutterstock

A few kilometres west of Shillong Peak, nestled in the wooded environs of upper Shillong, lies the multi-tiered Elephant Falls. this stunning waterfall was originally known as ‘Ka Kshaid Lai Pateng Khohsiew’ (or the three steps waterfall) in Khasi, as the water cascades down three steps. However, they were renamed Elephant Falls by the British after a rock resembling an elephant next to the main section of the falls. The rock was, however, destroyed in the devastating Assam earthquake of 1897. The area around the waterfall is beautifully landscaped, with flowerbeds full of huge pink and white roses, as well as pleasant walkways and steps leading to the three levels of the falls. The parking lot is dotted with stalls selling souvenirs, hot beverages and momos. Hidden behind a network of trees, the first level of the waterfall, which gushes down into a rocky pool, can be seen from a viewing platform. You may have to jostle for space on the platform during crowded days. Soak in the beauty (and cool spray) of the falls, before descending a flight of 80-odd steps to the second and third tier of the falls. The second level is easily missed by visitors because the falls are gentler here, cascading over rocks amidst the foliage, before dramatically plummeting down a wide rock face into a deep, cold pool. This awe-inspiring third level of the waterfall makes elephant Falls a visual treat! The narrow platform running along the perimeter of the pool is a good place to take photographs.

Shillong Peak (10km)

The highest point in Shillong, this peak offers magnificent views of the city. Located within the Air Force base in Laitkor, the drive to the peak is a visual treat in itself, with the road winding through a patchwork of potato and cauliflower fields. on sunny days post- monsoon, it is possible to see the eastern Himalayas from here.

Pro tip: Arrive early to beat the long queue of cars waiting to gain access to the Air Force station.

Sweet Falls (10km)

Known as ‘Kshaid Wetden’ in Khasi, this spectacular waterfall is curiously devoid of tourist traffic compared to other attractions in and around Shillong. Unlike most falls in Meghalaya that are multi-tiered, this 96-m-high water- fall crashes down with tremendous intensity into a natural pool – its speed and flow unhindered by rocks or even the cliff face. A stairway from the road leads down to the viewing area, from where you can take in the breathtaking sight of the cascade. Owing to the treacherous area around the waterfall, tourists are prohibited from trekking down to the pool. Hence, the falls can only be viewed from afar. The verdant hills surrounding Sweet Falls are covered with fragrant pines, cinnamon ferns, beech ferns and lantanas.

Umiam Lake (15km)

The Umium Lake on a cloudy day Shutterstock

This tranquil lake serves as a befitting introduction to the natural splendour of Shillong. Located just north of the city along the Shillong-Guwahati highway, it is the biggest artificial lake in the state, and is usually the first sight visitors come across when heading to Shillong from Guwahati. The principal catchment area of the lake and the dam is spread over 220sq km. the reservoir was created by damming the Umiam River, as part of the first hydroelectric power project in the Northeast, in 1965. Surrounded by grassy knolls crested with clusters of Khasi pines, this picturesque lake is a favourite amongst locals as well as tourists for its calm waters and shady banks. Flanked by Gulmohar and jacaranda trees, the path leading to the lake makes for a lovely walk. Enroute is a small play area for kids, with swings, slides and other games. At the end of the path is a wooden viewing deck that affords sweeping vistas of the lake’s waters framed against rolling hills. A dirt track leads down to the jetty, from where rowboats, water scooters, canoes and motorboats can be hired for a cruise. At sunset, be sure to visit the Umiam Lake viewpoint along the highway for a bird’s-eye view of the lake with the sky suffused in hues of orange, yellow and blue.

Laitlum Canyon (24km)

The lush Laitlum Canyon Shutterstock

Laitlum Canyon is a largely unexplored destination in Shillong, around 45-minutes from the city by car. Needless to say, the beauty of this place is spellbinding. A walk to the edge of the canyon will reward you with a panoramic view of emerald hills and bamboo plantations. It is a long trek down to the valley and might not be suitable for everyone. You can stay on top and enjoy the idyllic scenery. Keep your camera handy, as every sight will inspire you to take a shot. If you have opted for the descent, wear comfortable clothes and sturdy shoes as this is a long trek.