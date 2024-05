Sports

UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2024: Tom Pidcock Wins The Czech Republic Stop - In Pics

Briton Tom Pidcock put in a dominant performance at the Nové Město na Moravě stop of the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup to win for the fourth successive time. He kept them at a distance for the rest of the race to bank another win and 250 points with a comfortable 32-second victory over Schurter as fellow Swiss Marcel Guerrini finished in third place. In the women's XCO race, Austrian Laura Stigger battled for fifth behind France's Pauline Ferrand-Prevot after her fourth place in Saturday's XCC race just six seconds off Swiss winner Alessandra Keller.