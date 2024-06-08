On one side stands Iga Swiatek, the 23-year-old tennis star captivating the world, poised to clinch her fourth Roland Garros title. She is already adorned with four Grand Slam trophies. On the other side stands the 28-year-old Jasmine Polini, a challenger whose journey through Grand Slams didn't witness her surpass a second round match (until Australian Open 2024 where she reached fourth round). Her hands are yet to grasp a title.