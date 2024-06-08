Tennis

Iga Swiatek Vs Jasmine Paolini, French Open 2024 Finals Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch Battle For Title

Whose motivation burns brighter? is it Iga Swiatek's drive to become the fourth woman in the open era to lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen four times, or the childhood dream of Jasmine Paolini of claiming a Grand Slam title? The night of June 8, 2024 will give the answer

X | Roland Garros
Iga Swiatek celebrates the French Open 2024 semi-finals win over Coco Gauff on June 6, Thursday. Photo: X | Roland Garros
info_icon

The persuit of the French Open 2024 crown draws near as just one match stands between it's owner! For women's singles final battle, the world no.1 Iga Swiatek will take on Jasmine Paolini of Russia on June 8, Saturday at the Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

On one side stands Iga Swiatek, the 23-year-old tennis star captivating the world, poised to clinch her fourth Roland Garros title. She is already adorned with four Grand Slam trophies. On the other side stands the 28-year-old Jasmine Polini, a challenger whose journey through Grand Slams didn't witness her surpass a second round match (until Australian Open 2024 where she reached fourth round). Her hands are yet to grasp a title.

Whose motivation burns brighter? is it the drive to become the fourth woman in the open era to lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen four times, or the childhood dream of claiming a Grand Slam title? The night of June 8, 2024 will give the answer.

Only three women tennis players - Justine Henin, Chris Evert, and Steffi Graf, have won the French Open women's singles title four times in the past.

Jasmine Paolini, world no.15 has managed to win only four matches across the 16 Grand Slam games she played so far. She iarrives at her inaugural French Open final, indeed her maiden Grand Slam final, on the back of triumph over 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek defeated coco Gauff of America to advance to the summit clash.

Iga Swiatek Vs Jasmine Paolini Head To Head

Macthes played - 2

Iga Swiatek won - 2

Jasmine Paolini won - 0

The two tennis stars have met only two times before, with Iga Swiatek leading the head to head record 2-0. Six years ago in an ITF event in Prague and then in 2022 US Open first round.

When is Iga Swiatek Vs Jasmine, French Open 2024 final match?

The French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Jasmine Paolini, final match is scheduled for Saturday, June 8, at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will Iga Swiatek Vs Jasmine, French Open 2024 final match be played?

The Iga Swiatek Vs Jasmine Paolini, final match of the French Open 2024 will be played at the Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris.

Where to watch Iga Swiatek Vs Jasmine, French Open 2024 final match?

The French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Jasmine Paolini, final match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming is available on the SonyLiv (both app and website).

Elsewhere...

The 123rd edition of the French Open can be watched on -- Eurosport (in more than 50 countries, including England), CCTV (China), Nine (Australia), Sky (New Zealand), CJ Media (South Korea), ESPN (Latin America), BeIn Sports (North Africa, Middle East, Asia), SuperSport and Canal+ (Sub-Saharan Africa), Wowow (Japan), RDS (Canada), etc.

