The death of legendary Indian footballer Subhas Bhowmick spread a pall of gloom over on Saturday. Bhowmick was 72 and was suffering from prolonged kidney issues. He breathed his last around 3.30 AM at a private hospital in Kolkata. (More Football News)

One of the most prolific strikers the country had produced and Kolkata Maidan ever saw, Subhas Bhowmick enjoyed a successful playing career where he plied his trade for Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

Born in English Bazar, Malda, Subhas Bhowmick also played for the India national team and was a member of the 1970 Asian Games bronze medal-winning side. He also represented the country in the following edition of the Games in 1974. During the Merdeka Cup in 1971, Subhash Bhowmick scored a hat-trick against the Philippines.

HEIGHT OF SUCCESS

After retiring from active football in 1979, Subhas Bhowmick quickly switched to coaching. He made his debut as the coach of Mohun Bagan before joining East Bengal, where he became famous after guiding the red-and-golds to the ASEAN Cup title in 2003.

Bhowmick also coached East Bengal to successive National Football League titles and replicated the success with I-League giants Churchill Brothers as its technical director. His robust style and radical views earned him the title of ‘Jose Mourinho’ of Kolkata Maidan.

A minute's silence was observed before training this morning in the memory of club legend Subhash Bhowmick.



In our hearts, you will stay forever, 𝐒𝐢𝐫. pic.twitter.com/HTWnnMgVhB — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) January 22, 2022

Mourning Bhowmick’s death, former India captain IM Vijayan said Indian football lost a gem on Saturday. “His death is a big loss to Indian football. He was my coach when I joined Mohun Bagan. I had a great relationship with him.

“The last time I met him was during an event in Kolkata and we had a long chat about football and life. I even had once called him to coach in one of the academies in Kerala and he didn't disappoint me," Vijayan told Outlook.

LARGER THAN LIFE

“You were and always will be a very important person in my life thanks for everything's that you did for me. Gratitude is the only word I have to write in this sad moment in my life,” grieved East Bengal's former Brazilian footballer Douglas.

Mohun Bagan veteran Subrata Bhattacharya, himself a well-known coach, could not believe that Subhas Bhowmick is dead. “Bhowmick da was a big footballer. His absence cannot be accepted,” Bhattacharya has been quoted as saying.

Former India international Shyam Thapa echoed the same feelings. Former Mohun Bagan captain Gautam Sarkar and Bhowmick’s one-time teammate said, “Footballers like Subhas do not die. Subhas will live in the hearts of football lovers.”

Known as one of the best students of Subhas Bhowmick, former East Bengal star Alvito D’Cunha is saddened to hear the death of his coach. “Subhas Sir was an incomparable character outside of footballers and football coaches.

“Not just a good coach but a good person. He is like a father to me. When the rhythm was bad, he took me to his house and took care of me. Helped me get my rhythm back. The way he handled me at the time, very few people could do that," said Alvito.