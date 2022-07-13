Singapore Open Badminton 2022: Mithun Manjunath Upsets Kidambi Srikanth, Joins PV Sindhu In 2nd Round

India's Mithun Manjunath recorded a stunning win over compatriot and World championships silver winner Kidambi Srikanth to join two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu in the second round of the Singapore Open badminton 2022 tournament on Wednesday. (More Badminton News)

Manjunath, who had reached the finals of Orleans Masters Super 100 in April this year, beat world No. 11 Srikanth 21-17, 15-21, 21-18 in the opening round contest which lasted exactly an hour. The world No. 77 Indian will next take on Ireland's Nhat Nguyen.

Earlier, Sindhu progressed to the women's singles second round with a convincing straight-game win over Belgium’s Lianne Tan.

The third-seeded Indian looked in complete control as she prevailed 21-15, 21-11 over world No. 36 Tan in a 29-minute match. The former World champion will next face Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen.

Sindhu took time to get off the block, lagging 1-4 but she pulled away from 7-7 to never look back. After 11-8 lead at the mid-game interval, she kept moving ahead to pocket the opening game.

She continued the momentum in the second game with a 5-1 advantage. A three-point burst helped Tan to narrow the lead but a relentless Sindhu stepped up her game to seal the issue without much ado.

The Indian pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila advanced into the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals on Tuesday. Arjun and Kapila, only Indians in fray, faced some resistance in the first game before breezing past the German duo of Jones Ralfy Jansen and Jan Colin Voelker 21-19, 21-9.

The Indian duo will be up against Sze Fei Goh and Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia in the next round. Shyam Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala crashed out in the first round, going down 21-15, 19-21 21-17 to local duo of Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Hean in a hard-fought three-game tie lasting 50 minutes.

Indian top men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have withdrawn from the event as the latter is recovering from an injury. In women's doubles, Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker were no challenge to second-seeded Thai pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai, who won 21-7 21-18 in 35 minutes.