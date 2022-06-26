Shakira And Gerard Pique Break-up: Barcelona Footballer 'Persona Non Grata' In Columbia

Gerard Pique is facing backlash from Colombians after his break-up with pop star Shakira. The star couple broke up in June after 12 years of relationship. They never married but have two kids. (More Football News)

According to a report in Marca, some media outlets in the South American country have even proposed declaring the Spain and Barcelona footballer "persona non grata".

Gerard Pique and Shakira met at the FIFA World Cup 2010 in South Africa and fell in love. But, it's also reported that Pique only visited Colombia once with Shakira in 12 years of the relationship.

Pique, 35, is a global star. He won the FIFA World Cup with the Spanish national football team in 2010, a tournament also made famous by Shakira's "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)". A global superhit that made the beautiful game even more beautiful.

Now, Pique's popularity has dropped significantly in Colombia, especially in Barranquilla, Shakira's homeland, since the break-up. He also continues to lose followers on social media every day with reports claiming he has already lost more than five million followers on Instagram.

But in contrast, 45-year-old Shakira's followers have increased manyfold, claimed the report. In fact, spurred by the 'timely' release of rejection song "Te Necesito," Shakira has gained new followers to the tune of 300,000 daily.

On June 12, Shakira shared posted on Instagram a message, which read: "I just heard from my team that the "Te Felicito" video flew past 100 million views yesterday! You are the best fans in the whole wide world! Thanks so much for your support and love."

Often hailed as the "Queen of Latin Music", Shakira is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. With a host of international music awards, including multiple Grammys, and global recognition, Shakira had formed an enviable partnership with Gerard Pique.

Confirming the break-up, Shakira’s public relations firm had released a statement, which read: "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding."