Premier League 2022-23: Arsenal Ride On Bukayo Saka Strike To Scrap Past Leeds United 1-0

Arsenal held on for a scrappy 1-0 win over Leeds in an eventful match brimming with controversy on Sunday to guarantee it stays top of the Premier League 2022-23. Leeds missed a penalty and had another overturned during a review in a game that was delayed for more than 30 minutes after an electrical fault at Elland Road led to the players coming off just two minutes in. (More Football News)

After it resumed, Bukayo Saka broke the deadlock in the 35th minute when the England forward smashed the ball high into the net from close range after receiving a pass from captain Martin Odegaard.

Leeds sent on forward Patrick Bamford to start the second half and the change looked to be an inspired one. The Englishman put the ball in the Arsenal goal within minutes only for it to be ruled out for a push on Arsenal defender Gabriel.

With Leeds pressing, Arsenal defender William Saliba gave away a penalty for handling in the area. Bamford stepped up but sent the ball wide.

The home side continued to pressure the league leaders and appeared to have secured another opportunity to equalize when referee Chris Kavanagh sent off Arsenal’s Gabriel for lashing out at Bamford and awarded a penalty in stoppage time.

However, he overturned both the sending off and the penalty award after reviewing footage of the incident at the pitchside monitor. Arsenal has now won nine of the club’s first 10 league matches to extend its stay at the top of the table. The defeat leaves Leeds 15th but just a point off the relegation zone.