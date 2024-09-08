India At Paris Paralympics 2024, Women's 200m T12 Final Highlights: Simran Sharma Settles For Bronze Medal

Simran Sharma In Women's 200m T12 Final, Paris Paralympics 2024: Highlights
Here are the highlights of the women's 200m T12 final event at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Catch the highlights of the women's 200m T12 final race at the Paris Paralympics 2024, right here.
Women's 200m T12 Final, Paralympics 2024 Live Update: Who Are Simran's Opponents?
Simran Sharma is set to compete in the women's 200m T12 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024. She will be up against Iran's Hajar Safarzadeh Ghahderijani, Cuba's Omara Durand Elias and Venezuela's Alejandra Paola Perez Lopez.
Women's 200m T12 Final, Paralympics 2024 Live Update: Simran's Road To Final
Simran Sharma entered the semifinals by topping the heat with a finish of 25.41 seconds. In the semifinals, she recorded a finish of 25.03 seconds to enter the final.
Women's 200m T12 Final, Paralympics 2024 Live Update: Simran Finishes At 24.75 sec
Simran Sharma started well but finished with a time of 24.75 seconds in the women's 200m T12 final race. the wind was at the speed of -0.9m/s.
Women's 200m T12 Final, Paralympics 2024 Live Update: Simran Wins Bronze
Simran Sharma won a bronze medal in the women's 200m T12 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024 after finishing with a time of 24.75 seconds.
Women's 200m T12 Final, Paralympics 2024 Live Update: Who Won Gold And Silver?
Cuba's Omara Durand Elias won the gold medal with a finish of 23.62 seconds. The silver medal was won by Venezuela's Alejandra Paola Perez Lopez, who finished her race with a time of 24.19 seconds.
Women's 200m T12 Final, Paralympics 2024 Live Update: India's 28th medal
Simran Sharma has earned India's 28th medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. This is India's 13th bronze medal. We also have six gold and nine silver medals.
That's All From Our Side!
Simran Sharma earned India's 28th medal at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024 and with this medal, India have climbed to 15th place in the medal tally. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!