India At Paris Paralympics 2024, Women's 200m T12 Final Highlights: Simran Sharma Settles For Bronze Medal

Indian para-athlete Simran Sharma. Photo: X | The Khel India

Here are the highlights of the women's 200m T12 final race where India's Simran Sharma settled for a bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Saturday (7th September). She is the current World Champion in this category. Catch the highlights of the women's 200m T12 final race at the Paris Paralympics 2024, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Sept 2024, 10:30:16 pm IST Simran Sharma In Women's 200m T12 Final, Paris Paralympics 2024: Highlights Here are the highlights of the women's 200m T12 final event at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Catch the highlights of the women's 200m T12 final race at the Paris Paralympics 2024, right here.

7 Sept 2024, 10:51:49 pm IST Women's 200m T12 Final, Paralympics 2024 Live Update: Who Are Simran's Opponents? Simran Sharma is set to compete in the women's 200m T12 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024. She will be up against Iran's Hajar Safarzadeh Ghahderijani, Cuba's Omara Durand Elias and Venezuela's Alejandra Paola Perez Lopez.

7 Sept 2024, 10:55:04 pm IST Women's 200m T12 Final, Paralympics 2024 Live Update: Simran's Road To Final Simran Sharma entered the semifinals by topping the heat with a finish of 25.41 seconds. In the semifinals, she recorded a finish of 25.03 seconds to enter the final.

7 Sept 2024, 11:08:34 pm IST Women's 200m T12 Final, Paralympics 2024 Live Update: Simran Finishes At 24.75 sec Simran Sharma started well but finished with a time of 24.75 seconds in the women's 200m T12 final race. the wind was at the speed of -0.9m/s.

7 Sept 2024, 11:10:12 pm IST Women's 200m T12 Final, Paralympics 2024 Live Update: Simran Wins Bronze Simran Sharma won a bronze medal in the women's 200m T12 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024 after finishing with a time of 24.75 seconds.

7 Sept 2024, 11:12:32 pm IST Women's 200m T12 Final, Paralympics 2024 Live Update: Who Won Gold And Silver? Cuba's Omara Durand Elias won the gold medal with a finish of 23.62 seconds. The silver medal was won by Venezuela's Alejandra Paola Perez Lopez, who finished her race with a time of 24.19 seconds.

7 Sept 2024, 11:14:09 pm IST Women's 200m T12 Final, Paralympics 2024 Live Update: India's 28th medal Simran Sharma has earned India's 28th medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. This is India's 13th bronze medal. We also have six gold and nine silver medals.