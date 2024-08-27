Danny Jansen's Double Duty: MLB's First To Play For Two Teams In One Game, Split By 2 Months

Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen watches his line out during the resumption of the second inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, which was delayed due to rain in June, against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Boston. Jansen, who was traded by the Blue Jays to the Red Sox on July 27th, became the first major league player to appear in the same game for both teams. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen watches his line out during the resumption of the second inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, which was delayed due to rain in June, against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Boston. Jansen, who was traded by the Blue Jays to the Red Sox on July 27th, became the first major league player to appear in the same game for both teams. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)