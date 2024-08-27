Danny Jansen's Double Duty: MLB's First To Play For Two Teams In One Game, Split By 2 Months

History was made on Monday during the Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays game when Danny Jansen became the first Major League Baseball player to appear for both teams in a single game. (More Sports News)
The Blue Jays won the fixture 4-1 against Red Sox, with Jansen appearing in the box score and line-up for both teams.
On June 26, 2024, Danny Jansen, then with the Blue Jays—the team he never played against before—fouled off the only pitch he faced from Boston pitcher Kutter Crawford during the second inning. The game was interrupted by rain and later resumed on August 26, 2024.
On Monday, Jansen returned to play, this time as a catcher for the Red Sox.
And, that's certainly possible, as Danny was traded to the Red Sox on July 27, just the month after the game was halted by rain.
Before the first pitch on Monday, Red Sox media relations coordinator Daveson Perez announced that Dalton Varsho would be pinch-hitting for Danny Jansen. This announcement came 65 days, 18 hours, and 35 minutes after the game was originally halted by rain. Later, Perez announced, "Defensive changes: Danny Jansen now at catcher."
In the resumed game, Danny Jansen recorded Boston’s first hit with a single during his four at-bats. He also had a fly out in the seventh inning. In the ninth inning, with two outs and a runner on second base, Jansen came up to bat again but struck out on a checked swing, which ended the game.
Before his historic appearance in the box score for both teams, Danny Jansen remarked, "I'm just going to put my head down and play. It's definitely a cool thing."
After the game, he told MLB.com, "I never would have imagined finding myself in this situation, making history. I would have assumed it would have happened sooner."
It was Danny Jansen’s first game against the franchise he spent his entire career with. The catcher was selected by the Blue Jays in the 16th round of the 2013 draft and made his MLB debut with Toronto in 2018.