One question touched a raw nerve in Neeraj Chopra on September 9, the morning after he made history by winning the Diamond League Finals in Zurich. (More Sports News)

It was about the constant expectations of a gold medal from him.

Chopra smiled when he answered the question, but his words betrayed some hurt.

“Yeh hi apne waha pe thodi dikkat hai, ki gold hi chahiye sabko (That is the slight issue back home, everyone only wants gold),” Chopra said during a virtual press conference from Zurich.

“People need to understand athletics, just how high the competition is, the number of countries that compete in it. I just focus on my performance and give my 100 per cent that particular day. If I pay attention to comments that I must get gold, it will add to the pressure. When I won silver at the World Athletics Championships, the reaction in some places was ‘why not gold?’. We need to change that. We need to support the athlete even during losses, not just their wins.”

Golds,Silvers done, he gifts a 24-carat Diamond 💎 this time to the nation 🇮🇳🤩



Ladies & Gentlemen, salute the great #NeerajChopra for winning #DiamondLeague finals at #ZurichDL with 88.44m throw.



FIRST INDIAN🇮🇳 AGAIN🫵🏻#indianathletics 🔝



X-*88.44*💎-86.11-87.00-6T😀 pic.twitter.com/k96w2H3An3 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) September 8, 2022

The 24-year-old entered the record books last year by winning the gold at the Tokyo Olympics. To his credit, he has followed it up with another stellar season, despite the extended celebrations that followed the Olympics and a groin injury this year that forced him out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Zurich was especially sweet for Chopra. Some of his friends and the uncle who introduced him to sport were in attendance.

“The Diamond League was something I always wanted to win,” Chopra said. “My uncle and some of my friends were here, so I was happy to win in front of them.”

Just as Virat Kohli kept getting questions about his 71st hundred, Chopra is always asked when he will breach the 90m mark.

His response was defiant, and tinged with irritation. Winning was more important, he said, and denied feeling any regret about falling short of 90m.

“Kuch bhi disappointment nahi hai ji (there is no disappointment at all),” he said. “Each situation is different, and it’s how you handle that situation that’s most important. Winning is most important, however many metres you throw. I’m happy this season has been consistent, with some 89m and 88m throws. 90m jabhi lagna ho lag jayega (90m will happen when it has to). We compete to win medals, I would any day go for medals than worry about distance.