NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Netherlands Opt To Bat First After Scott Edwards Wins Toss Against England

England’s Jason Roy and Jos Buttler are playing their 100th and 150th ODI today. England lead the three-match series 1-0.

Scott Edwards is captaining Netherlands in place of Pieter Seelaar against England in 2nd ODI. Twitter (@KNCBcricket)

Updated: 19 Jun 2022 5:26 pm

Netherlands have opted to bat first after Scott Edwards won the toss in the second ODI at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. England are leading the three-match series 1-0. Edwards is leading the side after regular captain Pieter Seelaar misses out due to injury.

The encounter is memorable for two English cricketers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler who are playing their 100th and 150th ODI game for Three Lions. England have made one change to their side as Sam Curran makes way for Brydon Carse.

Netherlands have made three changes from the previous game. Tim Pringle replaces Seelaar while Musa Ahmad makes way for Teja Nidamanuru. Vivian Kingma has come in for Philippe Boissevain.

Earlier, the toss was delayed to wet outfield. Match officials first took an inspection at 10.45 AM local time, then a second one at 11:30 AM. And a third inspection at 12:15 PM. However, the game has been reduced to 41 overs per side.

England came close the becoming the first side to score 500 runs in ODI cricket in the first match. Philip Salt (122 off 93), Dawid Malan (125 off 109) and Jos Buttler (162 off 70) hit centuries, while Liam Livingstone scored 66 off 22. But they fell short of 500 by just two runs. In reply, Netherlands were all out for 266 in 49.4 overs.

