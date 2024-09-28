A picture of cyclist Muriel Furrer from Switzerland who died after a crash Thursday, is projected during a minute of silence at the Cycling and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland.
Muriel Furrer from Switzerland, in action during the UCI Cross Country Junior Women, XCO, Mountain Bike World Championship, Aug. 30, 2024, in Pal Arinsal, Andorra.
Flags fly half mast in honour of cyclist Muriel Furrer from Switzerland who died after a crash Thursday, as New World Champion Niklas Behrens of Germany, center, silver medallist Martin Svrcek of Slovakia, left, and bronze medallist Alec Segaert of Belgium pose during the podium ceremony of the Men Under 23 Road Race of the Cycling and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland.
A picture of cyclist Muriel Furrer from Switzerland who died after a crash Thursday, is projected during a minute of silence prior to the medal ceremony of the Men Under 23 Road Race of the Cycling and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland.
