Sports

Muriel Furrer: Swiss Cyclist Dies At World C'ships - In Pics

Swiss 18-year-old cyclist Muriel Furrer died on Friday, one day after sustaining a head injury in a crash at the road world championships. “Muriel Furrer sadly passed away today at Zurich University Hospital,” race organizers said in a statement. Furrer was competing in the junior women’s event on rain-slicked roads Thursday morning when she crashed in a forest area south of Zurich. She was airlifted by helicopter to the hospital. At a news conference Friday, a director of the Swiss organizing committee, Olivier Senn, said no official information could yet be given to confirm exactly where the crash happened. Police and the public prosecutor’s office are investigating, Senn said. The women’s and men’s elite races scheduled Saturday and Sunday, respectively, will use the same stretch of road where the fatal crash happened.