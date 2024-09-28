Sports

Muriel Furrer: Swiss Cyclist Dies At World C'ships - In Pics

Swiss 18-year-old cyclist Muriel Furrer died on Friday, one day after sustaining a head injury in a crash at the road world championships. “Muriel Furrer sadly passed away today at Zurich University Hospital,” race organizers said in a statement. Furrer was competing in the junior women’s event on rain-slicked roads Thursday morning when she crashed in a forest area south of Zurich. She was airlifted by helicopter to the hospital. At a news conference Friday, a director of the Swiss organizing committee, Olivier Senn, said no official information could yet be given to confirm exactly where the crash happened. Police and the public prosecutor’s office are investigating, Senn said. The women’s and men’s elite races scheduled Saturday and Sunday, respectively, will use the same stretch of road where the fatal crash happened.

Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer: A picture of cyclist Muriel Furrer from Switzerland who died after a crash is projected during a minute of silence | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

A picture of cyclist Muriel Furrer from Switzerland who died after a crash Thursday, is projected during a minute of silence at the Cycling and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland.

Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer: Muriel Furrer from Switzerland, in action during the UCI Cross Country Junior Women, XCO
Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer: Muriel Furrer from Switzerland, in action during the UCI Cross Country Junior Women, XCO | Photo: Maxime Schmid/Keystone via AP, File

Muriel Furrer from Switzerland, in action during the UCI Cross Country Junior Women, XCO, Mountain Bike World Championship, Aug. 30, 2024, in Pal Arinsal, Andorra.

Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer:
Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer: | Photo: Photo/Peter Dejong

Flags fly half mast in honour of cyclist Muriel Furrer from Switzerland who died after a crash Thursday, as New World Champion Niklas Behrens of Germany, center, silver medallist Martin Svrcek of Slovakia, left, and bronze medallist Alec Segaert of Belgium pose during the podium ceremony of the Men Under 23 Road Race of the Cycling and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland.

Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer: A picture of cyclist Muriel Furrer is projected
Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer: A picture of cyclist Muriel Furrer is projected | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

A picture of cyclist Muriel Furrer from Switzerland who died after a crash Thursday, is projected during a minute of silence prior to the medal ceremony of the Men Under 23 Road Race of the Cycling and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland.

Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer: Muriel Furrer from Switzerland, in action during Mountain Bike World Championship
Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer: Muriel Furrer from Switzerland, in action during Mountain Bike World Championship | Photo: Maxime Schmid/Keystone via AP, File

Muriel Furrer from Switzerland, in action during the UCI Cross Country Junior Women, XCO, Mountain Bike World Championship, Aug. 30, 2024, in Pal Arinsal, Andorra.

Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer: Muriel Furrer from Switzerland, in action
Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer: Muriel Furrer from Switzerland, in action | Photo: Maxime Schmid/Keystone via AP, File

Muriel Furrer from Switzerland, in action during the UCI Cross Country Junior Women, XCO, Mountain Bike World Championship, Aug. 30, 2024, in Pal Arinsal, Andorra.

