Italian Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Monza GP On TV And Online In India

The Italian Grand Prix 2024 will get underway at Monza. Catch the race timings, live streaming details and all you need to know

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates after winning the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
The 2024 Formula One season continues with the Italian Grand Prix that gets underway at Monza from August 30 to September 1. Lando Norris of the McLaren defeated Red Bull's Max Verstappen to clinch the Dutch GP with Charles Leclerc took the final podium position. (More Motorsport News)

In the Driver's Championship, Verstappen still leads Norris by a huge 70 points and still nine races left but another victory at Monza for Norris, could set up a grand stand finish in the forthcoming F1 races.

Speaking of the Italian GP, the race kicks-off with the FP1 and FP2 on Friday, August 30, followed by third practice and qualifying on Saturday, August 31.

It then concludes with the 53-lap Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, September 1.

Italian GP MotoGP 2024 Race Timing:

Friday, 30 August

Practice 1 - 5:00 PM (IST)

Practice 2 - 8:30 PM (IST)

Saturday, 31 August

Practice 3 - 4:00 PM (IST)

Qualifying - 7:30 PM (IST)

Sunday, 1 September

Race - 6:30 PM (IST)

Where To Watch the F1 Italian GP 2024 Race?

The Italian Grand Prix 2024 will be available to live stream on the FanCode App and website in India.

