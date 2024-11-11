MMA

The Best Pictures From ONE 169: Malykhin Vs. Reug Reug

Check out the most explosive snaps from an action-packed card in U.S. primetime last Friday.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon

Fans at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok and the millions watching worldwide were treated to plenty of explosive action at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug.

Topped by a trio of World Title showdowns, the blockbuster event took place in U.S. primetime last Friday, November 8.

The headline attraction saw Senegalese powerhouse “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane hand then-three-division kingpin Anatoly “Sladkiy” Malykhin the first defeat of his career to capture the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title.

Before that, Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon dominated #3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Jacob Smith across five entertaining rounds in their rematch, but he was stripped of the division’s World Title after failing to make championship weight.

Plus, Filipino-American phenom Jackie Buntan etched her name into the history books as the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion with a gritty and intelligent performance against the legendary Anissa “C18” Meksen.

The card also featured notable victories from Kade Ruotolo, Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida, Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes, and much more.

Relive all the best moments from ONE 169 below, courtesy of ONE Championship’s ringside photographers.

info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon
info_icon

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Manjrekar Criticizes Gambhir’s Press Conference Style, Urges BCCI To Reconsider Role
  2. WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler 'Enjoyed' Setting England On Way To Second Win
  3. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Teams, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. AFG Vs BAN, 3rd ODI Toss Update: Bangladesh Bat 1st Against Afghanistan In Series Decider
  5. WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Buttler's 83 Helps Hosts Win In Barbados
Football News
  1. Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal, Premier League: Arteta Says Saka, Rice Injuries Do Not Look Good
  2. Women's Super League: Man Utd 'Know Where They Are Headed', Says Marc Skinner
  3. Inter 1-1 Napoli, Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Believes Nerazzurri Deserved Win
  4. Getafe Vs Girona, La Liga: Head Coach Michel Lauds His Side's Resilience In 1-0 Win
  5. Real Sociedad 1-0 FC Barcelona: Hansi Flick Offers No Excuses After Catalans Deservedly Beaten
Tennis News
  1. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
  3. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  5. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024: Sangita Kumari's Brace Helps India Beat Malaysia 4-0 In Opener
  2. IND Vs MAS Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Sangita Kumari Scores Twice As India Beat Malaysia 4-0
  3. Thailand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch THA Vs JPN Match
  4. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China Make Statement With 15-0 Win Over Thailand
  5. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: China Thrash Thailand 15-0 In Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Manipur: 11 Militants Killed In Gunfight After Torching Shops, Homes, CRPF Camp In Jiribam
  2. Day In Pics: November 11, 2024
  3. Farmer Suicides No More Than A Blip On Maharashtra Poll Radar
  4. Jharkhand Election: Sarna Tribe Calls for Separate Religion Code Recognition
  5. Sanjiv Khanna Steps Into A Short But Closely-Watched Tenure As CJI
Entertainment News
  1. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  2. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  3. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  4. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  5. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
US News
  1. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  2. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  3. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  4. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  5. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
World News
  1. COP29 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan With Challenges From Trump Win And Climate Funding |Details
  2. Japan: Struggling Leader Ishiba Re-elected As Prime Minister
  3. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  4. Over 300 Protestors Arrested, Emergency Declared In Amsterdam Following Soccer Match Violence
  5. Another Typhoon Hits Storm-Weary Philippines, Thousands Evacuated
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. 'Simply False': Kremlin Shuts Down Reports Of Trump-Putin Phone Call
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign