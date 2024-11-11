The Best Pictures From ONE 169: Malykhin Vs. Reug Reug

Fans at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok and the millions watching worldwide were treated to plenty of explosive action at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug.
Topped by a trio of World Title showdowns, the blockbuster event took place in U.S. primetime last Friday, November 8.
The headline attraction saw Senegalese powerhouse “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane hand then-three-division kingpin Anatoly “Sladkiy” Malykhin the first defeat of his career to capture the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title.
Before that, Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon dominated #3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Jacob Smith across five entertaining rounds in their rematch, but he was stripped of the division’s World Title after failing to make championship weight.
Plus, Filipino-American phenom Jackie Buntan etched her name into the history books as the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion with a gritty and intelligent performance against the legendary Anissa “C18” Meksen.
The card also featured notable victories from Kade Ruotolo, Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida, Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes, and much more.
Relive all the best moments from ONE 169 below, courtesy of ONE Championship’s ringside photographers.