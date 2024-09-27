ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon Vs. Nattawut – Results And Highlights For Every Match

ONE Championship is finishing the month with a special edition of its weekly Asia primetime event series.
The world’s largest martial arts organization will broadcast ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon vs. Nattawut live on September 27, and the 12-bout card is stacked from top to bottom with blockbuster Muay Thai and kickboxing matches.
In the headline attraction, reigning ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon goes head-to-head with #2-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender “Smokin” Jo Nattawut in “the art of eight limbs.”
Also, Japanese superstar “The Natural Born Crusher” Takeru Segawa makes his return against 19-year-old Lethwei knockout artist Thant Zin. Plus, former ONE World Champions Nong-O Hama, Hiroki Akimoto, and Ilias Ennahachi step back into the ring.
For up-to-the-minute results and video highlights for every match at ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon vs. Nattawut, check below.