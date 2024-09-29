‘I’m Just Hungrier For Victory’ – Kongthoranee Is Ready To Start Another Winning Streak Against Tagir Khalilov

Thai standout Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is primed and ready to get back to his winning ways and make a statement in his much-anticipated U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video.
On October 4, live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the 27-year-old fan-favorite will go toe-to-toe with Russia’s “Samingpri” Tagir Khalilov in a pivotal flyweight Muay Thai tilt.
Kongthoranee enters the contest following a loss to current two-division, two-sport ONE World Champion and top pound-for-pound striker “The Kicking Machine” Superlek Kiatmoo9. Prior to that, however, he had racked up seven straight wins at ONE Friday Fights to establish himself as one of the division’s most dangerous contenders.
Looking back on his hard-fought decision defeat to Superlek, Kongthoranee says he has no shame in bowing down to one of the world’s best. He is now more motivated than ever to start another winning streak and to climb the flyweight Muay Thai ranks.
“I don’t feel regret for the loss. I’m just hungrier for victory. What do I have to regret when I lose to a world-class fighter like Superlek? I just want to start to build my winning streak again. Let’s start at ONE Fight Night 25.”
While the Thai star wants to kick off another victory run, he’s in for a stiff test against Khalilov.
A decorated veteran with experience all over the world, the Russian has faced nothing but elite competition in ONE, including Superlek, long-reigning flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon, and multiple-time Muay Thai World Champion Yodlekpet “The Destroyer” Or Atchariya.
Kongthoranee is confident that his well-rounded and versatile Muay Thai game will carry him to victory against “Samingpri.” But given his foe’s impressive resume, he’s taking the Russian very seriously:
“My advantages should be the Muay Thai weapons that give me an advantage over him. I have more experience in Muay Thai, but my experience when it comes to fighting against elite fighters is probably less than him because he’s fought with Superlek and Yodlekpetch. That’s why I can’t underestimate him.”
Ultimately, Kongthoranee aims to finish Khalilov inside the distance and earn himself another opponent in the flyweight Muay Thai division’s top five.
After sharing the ring with Superlek in three blistering rounds of action, he’s sure he can hang with – and even beat – the planet’s best strikers:
“The fight should end with style. I’m feeling confident.
“Not only that, if I can win impressively, they will give me a chance to fight against a top-five ranked opponent in the future. I have no problem fighting them because I fought against a top guy like Superlek already. I’m not afraid of anyone anymore.”
Kongthoranee Targets Bonus For His Son
Kongthoranee Sor Sommai knows that a win over Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 25 would do wonders in his quest for 26 pounds of gold, but he’s also motivated by the opportunity to earn a life-changing performance bonus.
Because he’ll now be competing in U.S. primetime, the Thai is eligible for a massive US$50,000 bonus – if he turns in the performance he knows he’s capable of:
“If I can finish the fight, I want to end it quickly because it’s my first fight at ONE Fight Night, and the bonus is huge – much more than in ONE Friday Fights.”
Of course, any fighter would be happy with some extra padding in his wallet. Kongthoranee, though, will be fighting with his son in mind and hopes to give him an extra special birthday present.
He added:
“I would like to get the bonus money as a birthday present for my child. He going to be 2 years old on September 30.”