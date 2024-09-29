MMA

‘I’m Just Hungrier For Victory’ – Kongthoranee Is Ready To Start Another Winning Streak Against Tagir Khalilov

The Thai looks to bounce back in a big way with a victory over "Samingpri" on October 4 at ONE Fight Night 25.

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

Thai standout Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is primed and ready to get back to his winning ways and make a statement in his much-anticipated U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video.

On October 4, live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the 27-year-old fan-favorite will go toe-to-toe with Russia’s “Samingpri” Tagir Khalilov in a pivotal flyweight Muay Thai tilt.

Kongthoranee enters the contest following a loss to current two-division, two-sport ONE World Champion and top pound-for-pound striker “The Kicking Machine” Superlek Kiatmoo9. Prior to that, however, he had racked up seven straight wins at ONE Friday Fights to establish himself as one of the division’s most dangerous contenders.

Looking back on his hard-fought decision defeat to Superlek, Kongthoranee says he has no shame in bowing down to one of the world’s best. He is now more motivated than ever to start another winning streak and to climb the flyweight Muay Thai ranks.

He told onefc.com:

“I don’t feel regret for the loss. I’m just hungrier for victory. What do I have to regret when I lose to a world-class fighter like Superlek? I just want to start to build my winning streak again. Let’s start at ONE Fight Night 25.”

While the Thai star wants to kick off another victory run, he’s in for a stiff test against Khalilov.

A decorated veteran with experience all over the world, the Russian has faced nothing but elite competition in ONE, including Superlek, long-reigning flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon, and multiple-time Muay Thai World Champion Yodlekpet “The Destroyer” Or Atchariya.

Kongthoranee is confident that his well-rounded and versatile Muay Thai game will carry him to victory against “Samingpri.” But given his foe’s impressive resume, he’s taking the Russian very seriously:

“My advantages should be the Muay Thai weapons that give me an advantage over him. I have more experience in Muay Thai, but my experience when it comes to fighting against elite fighters is probably less than him because he’s fought with Superlek and Yodlekpetch. That’s why I can’t underestimate him.”

Ultimately, Kongthoranee aims to finish Khalilov inside the distance and earn himself another opponent in the flyweight Muay Thai division’s top five.

After sharing the ring with Superlek in three blistering rounds of action, he’s sure he can hang with – and even beat – the planet’s best strikers:

“The fight should end with style. I’m feeling confident.

“Not only that, if I can win impressively, they will give me a chance to fight against a top-five ranked opponent in the future. I have no problem fighting them because I fought against a top guy like Superlek already. I’m not afraid of anyone anymore.”

Kongthoranee Targets Bonus For His Son

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai knows that a win over Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 25 would do wonders in his quest for 26 pounds of gold, but he’s also motivated by the opportunity to earn a life-changing performance bonus.

Because he’ll now be competing in U.S. primetime, the Thai is eligible for a massive US$50,000 bonus – if he turns in the performance he knows he’s capable of:

“If I can finish the fight, I want to end it quickly because it’s my first fight at ONE Fight Night, and the bonus is huge – much more than in ONE Friday Fights.”

Of course, any fighter would be happy with some extra padding in his wallet. Kongthoranee, though, will be fighting with his son in mind and hopes to give him an extra special birthday present.

He added:

“I would like to get the bonus money as a birthday present for my child. He going to be 2 years old on September 30.”

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: IND-W Beat WI-W By 20 Runs
  2. AUS Vs ENG, 5th ODI: Australia Clinch Series Win Over England After Just Beating Bristol Rain
  3. IND-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC Warm-Ups: Pooja Vastrakar Strikes Thrice As India Secure 20-Run Victory
  4. Nepal Vs Oman Toss Update, Canada T20I Tri-Series: NEP Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Ireland Vs South Africa Toss Update, 2nd T20I: RSA Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. NorthEast United FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: NEUFC-KBFC Play Out Hard-Fought Guwahati Draw
  2. Ipswich Town 2-2 Aston Villa, EPL: Liam Delap's Brace Earns Tractor Boys A Point
  3. Indian Super League 2024-25: Noah Sadaoui's Equaliser Earns Kerala Blasters A Point Against NEUFC
  4. Celta Vigo 1-1 Girona, La Liga: Aspas Scores Late As Visitors' Winless Run Continues
  5. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Offer Positive Harry Kane Update After Ankle Injury
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
  3. China Open: Alcaraz Brings Up 200th Career Win By Defeating Griekspoor
  4. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  5. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Floods: CM Mamata Calls Situation 'Alarming', Claims No Help Received From Centre
  2. 'Bihar Run By Bureaucrats': Prashant Kishor Slams CM Nitish Kumar Ahead Of His Party Launch
  3. Madhya Pradesh: 9 Killed After Passenger Bus Rams Into Truck In Maihar; 20 Others Injured
  4. PM Modi Gets Emotional As 'Mann Ki Baat' Is Set To Complete 10 Years
  5. The AMU Teachers' Association (AMUTA) And The Waqf  Worries 
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  2. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  3. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  5. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
World News
  1. Israeli Military Says Dozens Of Aircrafts Attacked Houthi Targets In Yemen
  2. How Israel Used Bunker-Buster Bombs To Kill Hezbollah Leader
  3. Solar Eclipse 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming 'Ring Of Fire'
  4. After Nasrallah's Death, Israeli Strike Kills Another Hezbollah Leader Nabil Kaouk
  5. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo October 2024 Horoscope: See What The Stars Predict For Your Sign This Month
  2. Leo October 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Cancer October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Forecast Of This Month For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Monthly Horoscope For Your Sign
  5. Taurus October 2024 Horoscope: Explore What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Aries October 2024 Horoscope: Discover Your Monthly Zodiac Predictions
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs