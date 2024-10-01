MMA

Full Card Revealed For ONE Friday Fights 82 On October 4

Check out the lineup before ONE returns to Lumpinee Stadium in Asia primetime this week.

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

The world’s largest martial arts organization is kicking off a double-header weekend with another thrilling installment of its weekly event series airing live in Asia primetime from Bangkok, Thailand, on October 4.

Before ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video goes down at Lumpinee Stadium, ONE Friday Fights 82 will warm up the historic venue when 24 rising stars from Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing converge for a chance to win a life-changing US$100,000 contract.

In the main event, Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri is shooting for his fourth straight win when he faces surging Russian knockout artist Abdulla Dayakaev in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash.

Yod-IQ has just one blemish to his name in six appearances in ONE Friday Fights. And this past June, the 22-year-old overwhelmed Mavlud Tifiyev, knocking out the Uzbek in less than two minutes.

This time around, he’ll have a willing dance partner in what will be a fan-friendly encounter.

Dayakaev has won four straight since making his first appearance under the bright lights of ONE last November.

The 22-year-old has reeled off a pair of memorable knockouts during his tenure, taking his overall professional mark to an impressive 11-1.

The Team Mehdi Zatout representative brings heavy hands and relentless pressure, and he won’t take a backward step when he comes within striking distance of a potential six-figure contract.

Before the headliner, Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn looks to continue his forward momentum, but he’ll have to stop the rise of Sanpet Sor Salacheep to do so when the Thai pair lock horns in a 130-pound Muay Thai showdown.

Denkriangkrai got himself back into the winner’s circle with an action-packed unanimous decision win over Patakake Sinbimuaythai in August, his third win on ONE’s weekly proving ground.

On the other hand, Sanpet has gotten off to a flawless 3-0 start since making his promotional bow in March.

The 24-year-old has also never had a boring fight, and he’ll no doubt bring more of the same as he eyes a fourth straight victory.

In MMA action, undefeated Russian lightweight Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov looks for win number four in ONE Friday Fights when he faces Brazil’s Lucas Gabriel, who has two victories of his own in the weekly series.

Check out the full lineup for ONE Friday Fights 82 before the action goes down later this week.

ONE Friday Fights 82 Full Card

  • Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri vs. Abdulla Dayakaev (Muay Thai – bantamweight)
  • Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn vs. Sanpet Sor Salacheep (Muay Thai – 130-pound catchweight)
  • Seksan Fairtex vs. Donking Yotharakmuaythai (Muay Thai – flyweight)
  • Teeyai PK Saenchai vs. Pataknin Sinbimuaythai (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)
  • Paeyim Sor Boonmeerit vs. Apidet FiatPathum (Muay Thai – 119-pound catchweight)
  • Chama Superbon Training Camp vs. Peemai Mor Rattanabandit (Muay Thai – bantamweight)
  • Alessio Malatesta vs. Wilachon PK Saenchai (Muay Thai – 150-pound catchweight)
  • Eduard Saik vs. Odai Abozraiq (Muay Thai – lightweight)
  • Petbangtong Sor Dechapan vs. Hiroyuki (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)
  • Stella Hemetsberger vs. Chellina Chirino (kickboxing – strawweight)
  • Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov vs. Lucas Gabriel (MMA – lightweight)
  • Lu Yifu vs. Rui Kakizaki (kickboxing – 122-pound catchweight)

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Attacking, Ambitious IND Seek Early Wickets As BAN Eye Survival
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  3. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Fixture, Squads, When And Where To Watch
  4. Qatar Vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch
  5. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Furious Russell Martin 'Hurt' By Abject Saints In Cherries Defeat
  2. Premier League Matchday 6: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
  3. Slovan Bratislava Vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola Predicts Phil Foden Will Soon Flourish For MCFC
  4. Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Evanilson Off The Mark In Routine Win Over The Saints
  5. Arsenal Vs PSG: Enrique Explains Ousmane Dembele Axing Ahead Of UCL Clash
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: Voting Underway In 40 Seats Across Seven Districts; Security Beefed Up
  2. Engineer Rashid: The Disruptive Politician
  3. Can Omar Abdullah Save Face This Time?
  4. In Third And Final Phase, J&K Could See A High Voter Turnout
  5. J&K Polls: Voting At 40 Constituencies During Final Phase On Oct 1| Key Candidates And Other Details
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Israeli Military Raids Across Lebanon, Say Reports; Defence Minister Gallant Shares 'Next Phase In War'
  2. Where Is Yahya Sinwar? Hamas Leader's Image At IDF Briefing Stirs Questions
  3. With Freedom Party's Win In Austria, Far-Right Surge Strengthens Across Europe | Explained
  4. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  5. Japan's Likely Next Leader Shigeru Ishiba Calls Election For October 27
Latest Stories
  1. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  2. United Arab Emirates Vs United States Highlights, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: USA Beat UAE By 15 Runs
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. SCO-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know
  6. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: Ravichandran Ashwin Takes Two Wickets As Bangladesh Trail By 26 Runs In Second Innings
  7. Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign
  8. Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign