Full Card Revealed For ONE Friday Fights 82 On October 4

The world’s largest martial arts organization is kicking off a double-header weekend with another thrilling installment of its weekly event series airing live in Asia primetime from Bangkok, Thailand, on October 4.
Before ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video goes down at Lumpinee Stadium, ONE Friday Fights 82 will warm up the historic venue when 24 rising stars from Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing converge for a chance to win a life-changing US$100,000 contract.
In the main event, Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri is shooting for his fourth straight win when he faces surging Russian knockout artist Abdulla Dayakaev in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash.
Yod-IQ has just one blemish to his name in six appearances in ONE Friday Fights. And this past June, the 22-year-old overwhelmed Mavlud Tifiyev, knocking out the Uzbek in less than two minutes.
This time around, he’ll have a willing dance partner in what will be a fan-friendly encounter.
Dayakaev has won four straight since making his first appearance under the bright lights of ONE last November.
The 22-year-old has reeled off a pair of memorable knockouts during his tenure, taking his overall professional mark to an impressive 11-1.
The Team Mehdi Zatout representative brings heavy hands and relentless pressure, and he won’t take a backward step when he comes within striking distance of a potential six-figure contract.
Before the headliner, Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn looks to continue his forward momentum, but he’ll have to stop the rise of Sanpet Sor Salacheep to do so when the Thai pair lock horns in a 130-pound Muay Thai showdown.
Denkriangkrai got himself back into the winner’s circle with an action-packed unanimous decision win over Patakake Sinbimuaythai in August, his third win on ONE’s weekly proving ground.
On the other hand, Sanpet has gotten off to a flawless 3-0 start since making his promotional bow in March.
The 24-year-old has also never had a boring fight, and he’ll no doubt bring more of the same as he eyes a fourth straight victory.
In MMA action, undefeated Russian lightweight Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov looks for win number four in ONE Friday Fights when he faces Brazil’s Lucas Gabriel, who has two victories of his own in the weekly series.
Check out the full lineup for ONE Friday Fights 82 before the action goes down later this week.
ONE Friday Fights 82 Full Card
- Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri vs. Abdulla Dayakaev (Muay Thai – bantamweight)
- Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn vs. Sanpet Sor Salacheep (Muay Thai – 130-pound catchweight)
- Seksan Fairtex vs. Donking Yotharakmuaythai (Muay Thai – flyweight)
- Teeyai PK Saenchai vs. Pataknin Sinbimuaythai (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)
- Paeyim Sor Boonmeerit vs. Apidet FiatPathum (Muay Thai – 119-pound catchweight)
- Chama Superbon Training Camp vs. Peemai Mor Rattanabandit (Muay Thai – bantamweight)
- Alessio Malatesta vs. Wilachon PK Saenchai (Muay Thai – 150-pound catchweight)
- Eduard Saik vs. Odai Abozraiq (Muay Thai – lightweight)
- Petbangtong Sor Dechapan vs. Hiroyuki (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)
- Stella Hemetsberger vs. Chellina Chirino (kickboxing – strawweight)
- Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov vs. Lucas Gabriel (MMA – lightweight)
- Lu Yifu vs. Rui Kakizaki (kickboxing – 122-pound catchweight)