3 Fights That Could Steal The Show On The Stacked ONE Friday Fights 81 Card

ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon vs. Nattawut brings some of the biggest striking stars in the world to Asia primetime on September 27.
The stacked card is topped by the epic featherweight Muay Thai clash between #1-ranked contender Superbon and #2-ranked “Smokin’” Jo Nattawut, but the crowd will be treated to entertaining battles from top to bottom on the all-striking bill.
Here are three fights from the supporting cast that could steal the show when the action gets underway at the famous Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
#1 Nong-O Vs. Kiamran Nabati
Nong-O Hama and Kiamran Nabati’s bantamweight Muay Thai clash pits the old guard against a surging star on the hunt for the division’s elite.
Former longtime ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O ruled the division for years until he hit a two-fight skid, but he believes he has another run at the gold left in him.
The Thai icon proved he is still a force to be reckoned with when he returned to his winning ways over “Left Meteorite” Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in April.
However, Nabati is in stunning form, boasting a perfect 21-0 slate with a trio of victories in the world’s largest martial arts organization.
The Russian knows a victory over a legend like Nong-O would propel him straight into contention, and he believes he has the tools to achieve this feat.
Both men have concussive knockout power and huge motivation to win, which will bring out the best of them on September 27.
#2 Suablack Vs. Kulabdam
Another bantamweight Muay Thai clash looks set to electrify the Lumpinee Stadium crowd as Kulabdam takes on Suablack Tor Pran49.
The pair were both on rapid upward trajectories with good win streaks and a slew of finishes before suffering respective setbacks. Now, they are motivated by the chance to get back on the victory track.
Kulabdam was on a four-fight rampage with three straight knockouts before defeats to Nong-O and Nabil Anane. But the grizzled veteran is a proven commodity in his ONE tenure and his heart can’t be questioned.
In the opposite corner, Suablack went 6-0 in ONE with four knockouts until he came up short against Kiamran Nabati, but he believes he can right his course against a massive name.
As a multiple-division Muay Thai World Champion, “Left Meteorite” knows what it takes to reach the top and his infamous power means he is only ever one shot away from a finish.
Suablack is hungry to elevate himself among the bantamweight elite. Taking Kulabdam’s scalp would do that, so he’ll be gunning for a dramatic finish.
#3 Ilias Ennahachi Vs. Hiroki Akimoto
Two former ONE World Champions will try to make a statement in the stacked bantamweight kickboxing ranks when Ilias Ennahachi faces Hiroki Akimoto.
As the current #2-ranked contender, Akimoto still has a high standing in the division he once ruled, but with back-to-back decision defeats, he badly needs a win to stay within touching distance of the top dogs.
Ennahachi was the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion until he vacated the belt to move up in weight, and he’s looked strong since his move up.
As the only man to defeat current two-sport, two-division king Superlek “The Kicking Machine” Kiatmoo9 in his ONE tenure, the Dutch-Moroccan has shown he can beat the best of the best.
Few have been able to match Ennahachi’s work rate and output, but Akimoto could be that man, and the clash between the two high-volume strikers should provide an unrivaled intensity as they both aim for an important victory in Bangkok.