Live Streaming Of Vijender Singh Vs Eliasu Sulley: Watch Pro Boxing Bout '‘Jungle Rumble' Live

Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh is all set to return to the ring for his first professional bout in over a year as he takes on Ghana’s Eliasu Sulley in the ‘Jungle Rumble’. The event will be telecast live. (More Sports News)

Vijender has a record of 12-1 with eight knockouts after turning professional in 2015. The 36-year-old's unbeaten streak was however ended in his last bout in Goa in March 2021.

Sulley, meanwhile, comes into the bout on the back of eight knockouts to his name. He is the reigning West Africa Boxing Union champion.

When is Vijender Singh vs Eliasu Sulley, pro boxing bout?

The event will take place at Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on August 17.

The Jungle Rumble will also feature Faizan Anwar, Sachin Nautiyal, Karthik Satish Kumar, Ashish Sharma, Gurpreet Singh and Shaikhom Rebaldo.

How to watch Vijender Singh vs Eliasu Sulley, pro boxing bout?

The event will be streamed live on Voot (6:30 PM IST onwards) and fans can catch the action live on Sports18 Khel (8:30 PM IST onwards).