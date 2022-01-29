Defending Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Multan Sultans will look to seal back-to-back wins when they face Lahore Qalandars in Karachi on Saturday. The clash at the iconic National Stadium is the early kick-off on the first double-header day of PSL 7. (More Cricket News)

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans started their title defence with a facile seven-wicket win against Babar Azam's Karachi Kings on day of the league. The skipper, who was named the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2021, remained unbeaten on 52 off 47 balls as they chased down Kings' 124/5 in 18.2 overs at the same venue. But the star of the match was veteran South Africa spinner Imran Tahir, who took three wickets for 16 runs.

Qalanders are the only team to yet to win the league. But under imperious Shaheen Afridi, they will hope to mount a serious title challenge this season. The side has a very strong line-up with the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, etc. in their ranks.

Toss: Multan Sultans have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Playing XIs:

Multan Sultans : Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir, Ihsanullah.

Lahore Qalandars : Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Head-to-head

This is their tenth meeting. Multan Sultans lead the head-to-head record 5-4, including the last two meetings.

Match and telecast details

Match : Match 3 of Pakistan Super League 2022, Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars

Date : January 29 (Saturday), 2022

Time : 3:00 PM IST/ 2:30 PM local

Venue : National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels : Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming : SonyLIV

In Pakistan : A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Squads

Multan Sultans : Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Abbas Afridi, Amir Azmat, Anwar Ali, Asif Afridi, Blessing Muzarabani, David Willey, Ihsanullah, Imran Khan Snr, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Odean Smith/Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Rizwan Hussain, Rovman Powell/Dominic Drakes, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood and Tim David.