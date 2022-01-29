Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars: How To Watch Pakistan Super League Match 3

Defending champions Multan Sultans face Lahore Qalandars on Saturday. Here's when and where to watch match 3 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars: How To Watch Pakistan Super League Match 3
Multan Sultans have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars. - Composite: Logos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 3:12 pm

Defending Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Multan Sultans will look to seal back-to-back wins when they face Lahore Qalandars in Karachi on Saturday. The clash at the iconic National Stadium is the early kick-off on the first double-header day of PSL 7. (More Cricket News)

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans started their title defence with a facile seven-wicket win against Babar Azam's Karachi Kings on day of the league. The skipper, who was named the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2021, remained unbeaten on 52 off 47 balls as they chased down Kings' 124/5 in 18.2 overs at the same venue. But the star of the match was veteran South Africa spinner  Imran Tahir, who took three wickets for 16 runs.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of PSL 2022: Fixtures, Squads And Telecast Details Of Pakistan Super League

PSL 2021, Final: Multan Sultans Beat Peshawar Zalmi To Clinch Maiden Pakistan Super League Title

Qalanders are the only team to yet to win the league. But under imperious Shaheen Afridi, they will hope to mount a serious title challenge this season. The side has a very strong line-up with the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, etc. in their ranks.

Toss: Multan Sultans have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Playing XIs:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir, Ihsanullah.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Head-to-head

This is their tenth meeting. Multan Sultans lead the head-to-head record 5-4, including the last two meetings.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 3 of Pakistan Super League 2022, Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars
Date: January 29 (Saturday), 2022
Time: 3:00 PM IST/ 2:30 PM local
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV

In Pakistan: A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Abbas Afridi, Amir Azmat, Anwar Ali, Asif Afridi, Blessing Muzarabani, David Willey, Ihsanullah, Imran Khan Snr, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Odean Smith/Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Rizwan Hussain, Rovman Powell/Dominic Drakes, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood and Tim David.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Dean Foxcroft, Kamran Ghulam, Matty Potts, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Maaz Khan, Akif Javed, Zeeshan Ashraf, Syed Faridoun, Zaman Khan

Tags

Sports Cricket Live Streaming Pakistan Super League (PSL)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

2022 Badminton Asia Team Championships: Lakshya Sen, Malvika Bansod To Lead India 

2022 Badminton Asia Team Championships: Lakshya Sen, Malvika Bansod To Lead India 

Live Streaming Of India U19 Vs Bangladesh U19: Watch ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, Quarter-Final

Australian Open 2022: Ashleigh Barty Beats Danielle Collins To End 44-Year Wait For Home Grand Slam

Live Streaming Of PSL 2022, Match 4: When And Where To Watch Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators Clash

What Is MS Dhoni’s Advice To Bhutan All-Rounder Ranjung Mikyo Dorji - Watch Video

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway