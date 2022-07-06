Live Streaming Of Malaysia Masters Badminton: Watch PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy Live

Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy, B Sai Praneeth, etc. start their respective campaign at the BWF Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. Viewers in India can watch this BWF Super 500 event live. (More Badminton News)

Indian shuttlers will hope to make up for the disappointment in the preceding Malaysia Open -- a Super 750 event -- and continue to fine-tune ahead for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have previously won the event. Sindhu, seeded seventh in this edition, is a two-time women's singles champion (2013 and 2016) while unseeded Nehwal won the title in 2017. Chen Yufei of China is the defending champion.

The seeded players in women's singles are: 1- Akane Yamaguchi of Japan; 2 - Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei; 3 - An Se-young of South Korea; 4 - Chen Yufei of China; 5 - Carolina Marín of Spain (withdrew); 6 - Nozomi Okuhara of Japan; 7 - PV Sindhu of India; 8 - Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.

No Indian male has won the singles title at Malaysia Masters. But the trio of HS Prannoy, B Sai Praneeth and Parupalli Kashyap will hope to go deep in the tournament in this edition despite not getting the seeds. Lakshya Sen, India's highest-ranked male singles player, is not competing in the tournament. Kento Momota is the men's singles defending champion.

The seeded players in women's singles are: 1 - Viktor Axelsen of Denmark (withdrew); 2 - Kento Momota of Japan; 3 - Anders Antonsen of Denmark (withdrew); 4 - Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei; 5 - Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia (withdrew); 6 - Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia; 7 - Jonatan Christie of Indonesia; 8 - Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong.

How to watch Malaysia Masters 2022 live?

The Malaysia Masters 2022 badminton tournament will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India from the quarter-final stage onwards.

Live streaming of Malaysia Masters 2022 will be available on Voot.

But the live action can be watched on BWF's official YouTube channel.

The quarter-finals are on Friday (July 8), and the action starts at 12:30 PM IST. The semi-finals are on Saturday (July 9). The action starts at 10:30 AM IST. Finals are on Sunday (July 10). The action starts at 10:30 AM IST.

All the matches are being played at Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Wednesday schedule for Indian badminton players

These are tentative start times. The action starts at 7:30 AM IST/10:00 AM local.

Men's singles, round of 32: B Sai Praneeth of India vs Kevin Cordon of Guatemala at 8:10 AM IST on court 3. B Sai Praneeth vs Kevin Cordon is listed second.

Men's singles, round of 32: Sameer Verma of India vs Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei at 9:30 AM IST on court 3. The match is listed fourth.

Women's singles, round of 32: PV Sindhu of India vs He Bing Jiao of China at 11:30 AM IST on court 2. The match is listed seventh.

Men's singles, round of 32: Parupalli Kashyap of India vs Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia at 12:10 PM IST on court 3. The match is listed eighth.

Women's singles, round of 32: Saina Nehwal of India vs Kim Ga Eun of South Korea at 13:30 PM IST on court 4. The match is listed 10th.

Women's doubles, round of 32: Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy of India vs Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi of Indosesia after Saina Nehwal's match.

Men's singles, round of 32: HS Prannoy of India vs Brice Leverdez of France at 14:50 PM IST on court 2. The match is listed 12th.