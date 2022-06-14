Live Streaming Of Costa Rica Vs New Zealand: Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Inter-confederation Playoff Match Live

The 32nd and final team at FIFA World Cup 2022 will be determined early Wednesday morning with Costa Rica taking on New Zealand in the last inter-confederation play-offs before the Qatar gala. Australia on Tuesday became the 31st team to qualify for the tournament with a penalty shootout win against Peru at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan. The venue, which will host seven matches during the World Cup, will also stage Costa Rica vs New Zealand match. This CONCACAF-OFC play-off will be telecast live. (More Football News)

Costa Rica are chasing a sixth football World Cup appearance, having qualified in 1990, 2002, 2006, 2014 and 2018. New Zealand, known for rugby and cricket, competed in football's grandest tournament twice in 1982 and 2010. Costa Rica are the favourites and sensing the mood, President Rodrigo Chaves has given government employees extra time off for lunch to watch the match.

Costa Rica finished fourth in the CONCACAF qualifying campaign, and they are currently ranked 31st in the world. And Los Ticos have the star power too, in Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas, Monterrey forward Joel Campbell, Alajuelense midfielder Celso Borges, etc.

New Zealand reached the inter-confederation playoff after emerging as the top team in the Oceania region. All Whites, ranked 101, have Newcastle United striker Chris Wood in their ranks.

The winners of Costa Rica vs New Zealand will join Spain, Germany and Japan in Group E at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Costa Rica vs New Zealand football match details

Match : CONCACAF-OFC play-off between Costa Rica vs New Zealand;

Date : June 14 (Tuesday), 2022;

Time : 11:30 PM IST/21:00 PM local/6:00 AM (Wednesday) in New Zealand/12:00 PM (Tuesday) in Costa Rica;

Venue : Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

How to watch Costa Rica vs New Zealand football match?

Costa Rica vs New Zealand, CONCACAF-OFC play-off match will be telecast live on Sports18 and JioTV. Live streaming of the CRC vs NZL football match will be available on Voot (subscription required).

In New Zealand, the match will be telecast live on Sky Sport NZ. In the Americas, the match will be telecast on Telemundo, Universo, and FuboTV in Spanish, and on Fox Sports 2 USA in English.

Costa Rica vs New Zealand head-to-head record

This will be the second meeting between Costa Rica and New Zealand. Los Ticos won their previous meeting against All Whites, an international friendly, 4-0 in 2007.

Likely starting XIs for Costa Rica vs New Zealand match

Costa Rica : Keylor Navas; Bryan Oviedo, Keysher Fuller, Francisco Calvo, Carlos Martinez; Yeltsin Tejeda, Gerson Torres; Johan Venegas, Brandon Aguilera, Orlando Galo; Joel Campbell.

Head Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez.

New Zealand : Oliver Sail; Bill Tuiloma, Winston Reid, Tommy Smith, Joe Bell; Tim Payne, Liberato Cacace, Kosta Barbarouses, Matthew Garbett; Chris Wood, Alex Greive.

Head Coach: Danny Hay.

Teams and groups for FIFA World Cup 2022

Group A : Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands;

Group B : England, Iran, United States, Wales;

Group C : Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland;

Group D : France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia;

Group E : Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan;

Group F : Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia;

Group G : Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon;

Group H : Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.

FIFA World Cup 2022 starts on November 21. The final will be played on December 18.