Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Live Streaming, Khulna Tigers Vs Sylhet Sunrisers: Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2021-22, Match 22

Check match and telecast details of Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers fixture in Bangladesh Premier League 2021-22.

Mushfiqur Rahim is the captain of Khulna Tigers in the Bangladesh Premier League 2021-22. Screengrab: Twitter

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 1:37 pm

Last season's runners-up Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Sunrisers meet for the second time in five days as the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2021-22 season moves to Sylhet from Dhaka. (More Cricket News)

The Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers fixture on Monday is the 22nd match of the BPL 8 and the second of the day after the Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal match.

The Mushfiqur Rahim-led Khulna Tigers are fourth in the BPL table with six points from six matches (three wins and three defeats). In their last match, they defeated Sunrisers by nine wickets with Andre Fletcher winning the player of the match award for his 47-ball 71.

Mosaddek Hossain's Sylhet Sunrisers are at sixth with three points (one win, four defeats and one no result). Their fixture against Fortune Barishal on Friday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.
 
Both sides are yet to win the league. Tigers were the finalists last season, losing the final to Rajshahi Royals, who are not defending the title. Sunrisers' best was a third-place finish in 2013. Last season, they finished last.

Head-to-head

Khulna Tigers lead Sylhet Sunrisers 4-2 in the head-to-head record, including two wins in the last two meetings.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 21 of Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers
Date: February 7 (Monday), 2022
Time: 5:00 PM IST/ 5:30 PM Local
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Playing XIs in the previous match

Khulna Tigers (vs Sylhet Sunrisers): Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jaker Ali, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Khaled Ahmed, Nabil Samad.

Sylhet Sunrisers (vs Khulna Tigers): Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque (w), Colin Ingram, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Nadif Chowdhury, Muktar Ali, Sohag Gazi, Jubair Hossain, Shiraz Ahmed, Nazmul Islam.

Squads

Khulna Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jaker Ali, Kamrul Islam, Nabil Samad, Khaled Ahmed, Farhad Reza, Suhrawadi Shuvo, Sikandar Raza, Rony Talukdar, Sharifullah, Tanzid Hasan, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Sylhet Sunrisers: Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Colin Ingram, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Muktar Ali, Nadif Chowdhury, Sohag Gazi, Jubair Hossain, Shiraz Ahmed, Nazmul Islam, Alok Kapali, Ravi Bopara, Alauddin Babu, Al-Amin Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Shafiul Hayet, Mizanur Rahman.

Bangladesh Premier League Live Streaming Live Streaming Of BPL 2021-22 Khulna Tigers Vs Sylhet Sunrisers Bangladesh T20 Cricket Mosaddek Hossain Mushfiqur Rahim Lendl Simmons Andre Fletcher
