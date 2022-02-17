Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Live Streaming, BPL 2021-22, Final: Watch Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians, Bangladesh Premier League Title Clash Live

Check match and telecast details of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2021-22 final between Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians - preview, live streaming, squads, head-to-head, etc.

In the eight previous meetings, Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians have won 4 matches each. Courtesy: Twitter (@BDCricTime)

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 6:23 pm

In a blockbuster Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2021-22 final, 2019 champions Comilla Victorians and two-time runners-up Fortune Barishal will clash on Friday (February 18). (More Cricket News)

Shakib Al Hasan's Fortune Barishal topped the league standings with seven wins in ten matches, while Comilla Victorians were second with six wins. In the 1st Qualifier, Barishal won by 10 runs on Monday. The Imrul Kayes-led Comilla Victorians defeated Chattogram Challengers in the 2nd Qualifier on Wednesday to set up the title clash.

The title clash in Dhaka will witness some of the biggest names in world cricket. Dwayne Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Sunil Narine, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Moeen Ali, etc. are some of the players who are set to take the field.

A win for Victorians will make them joint the most successful side in the league's history - three with Minister Dhaka (2012, 2013 and 2016). They joined the BPL bandwagon in 2015. Fortune Barishal, who are making a comeback in the league after three seasons, are eyeing their maiden BPL title.

Head-to-head

In the eight previous meetings, the head-to-head record is 4-4 with Fortune Barishal winning the last two by 32 runs and 10 runs respectively. Comilla Victorians won the BPL 2021-22 first-leg meeting by 63 runs.

When is Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2021-22 final match, Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians?

The Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2021-22 final match is on February 18 (Friday), 2022.

At what time Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians, BPL 2021-22 final match starts?

The Bangladesh Premier League 2021-22 final match between Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians starts at 6:00 PM IST (6:30 local time)

Where is Bangladesh Premier League 2021-22 final match being played?

The Bangladesh Premier League 2021-22 final match will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

How to watch Bangladesh Premier League 2021-22 final match live?

Fans in India can live stream the Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians, BPL 2021-22 final on FanCode. The Bangladesh Premier League final match (BRSAL vs CV) will be telecast live on Gazi TV and T Sport in Bangladesh.

Playing XIs in the previous match

Fortune Barishal (vs Comilla Victorians): Munim Shahriar, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Dwayne Bravo, Ziaur Rahman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shafiqul Islam.

Comilla Victorians (vs Chattogram Challengers): Liton Das (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Imrul Kayes (c), Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ariful Haque, Sunil Narine, Shohidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Abu Hider Rony.

Squads

Fortune Barishal: Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo, Fazle Mahmud, Chris Gayle, Irfan Sukkur, Alzarri Joseph, Jake Lintott, Obed McCoy, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nayeem Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Salman Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Shykat Ali, Taijul Islam, Towhid Hridoy, Ziaur Rahman, Munim Shahriar.

Comilla Victorians: Abu Hider Rony, Moeen Ali, Ariful Haque, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes, Karim Janat, Liton Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehedi Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Sunil Narine, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shohidul Islam, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Oshane Thomas.

