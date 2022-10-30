Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
Ligue 1 2022-23: Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe On Target As Paris Saint-Germain Beat Troyes

The win puts PSG on top of Ligue 1 2022-23, five points ahead of second-placed Lens. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar lead the goalscorer’s chart with 11 and 10 goals respectively.

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar celebrates after scoring against Troyes in Ligue 1 2022-23. AP

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 10:34 am

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all scored as Paris Saint-Germain beat Troyes 4-3 in the French Ligue 1 2022-23 on Saturday. Carlos Soler was the other scorer at the Parc des Princes for PSG, which has a five-point lead over Lens. (More Football News)

Expected to be a tough encounter, Troyes, reputed for their bravery, took the lead through Mama Balde, from his first touch in the third minute. Down by an early goal, PSG aimed to stifle the Troyes defence, with Marco Verratti, Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe showing creativity despite the little amount of space left open by the visitors.

The approach finally paid off when an inch-perfect pass from Neymar found Carlos Soler, with the Spaniard beating Gauthier Gallon to score his second goal of the week and his first in Ligue 1. The scoreline could have been different has Messi and Neymar not denied by Troyes goalie Gallon.

The keeper’s solid performance clearly gave Troyes the momentum, as Balde regained the lead on 51st minute. But there was more to the drama. Messi restored parity with net-busting missile to lift the Parc des Princes up onto its feet three minutes later.

Messi was in action again when the former Barcelona striker assisted Neymar for the third goal in the 63rd minute before Mbappe added another from penalty on 76 minutes. Ante Palaversa reduced the deficit for Troyes two minutes from time, although, PSG had the last laugh.

Sports Football Paris Saint-Germain Lionel Messi Neymar Kylian Mbappe Troyes Mama Balde Ligue 1
