Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Suffers Shock Loss To Luca Nardi - In Pics

Lucky loser Luca Nardi used a combination of poise and power to stun his boyhood idol and top-seeded Novak Djokovic with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters, also known as the BNP Paribas Open. Nardi, who’s ranked No. 123, closed out his huge upset over the No. 1 player in the rankings with an ace, Associated Press reported. The 20-year-old from Italy dropped his racket and brought his hands to his face almost in disbelief before greeting Djokovic at the net. “This is a miracle,” Nardi said in an interview after the match on the Tennis Channel. “I’m a 20-years-old guy, 100 in the world, and beating Novak. So, crazy. Crazy.”

Photo Webdesk
March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
Indian Wells Open: Luca Nardi vs Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Luca Nardi, of Italy, celebrates after upsetting Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Monday, March 11, 2024, in Indian Wells, California. Nardi won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

1/8
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, right, shakes hands with Aleksandar Vukic, of Australia, after defeating him at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

2/8
Luca Nardi, of Italy, returns a shot Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California. Nardi won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

3/8
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, serves to Luca Nardi, of Italy, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

4/8
Luca Nardi, of Italy, returns a shot Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

5/8
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot against Luca Nardi, of Italy, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

6/8
Luca Nardi, of Italy, returns a shot Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

7/8
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot Luca Nardi, of Italy, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

8/8
Bill Gates watches Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, play Luca Nardi, of Italy, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

