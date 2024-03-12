Luca Nardi, of Italy, celebrates after upsetting Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Monday, March 11, 2024, in Indian Wells, California. Nardi won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, right, shakes hands with Aleksandar Vukic, of Australia, after defeating him at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Advertisement
Luca Nardi, of Italy, returns a shot Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California. Nardi won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Advertisement
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, serves to Luca Nardi, of Italy, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Luca Nardi, of Italy, returns a shot Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Advertisement
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot against Luca Nardi, of Italy, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Advertisement
Luca Nardi, of Italy, returns a shot Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Advertisement
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot Luca Nardi, of Italy, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Bill Gates watches Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, play Luca Nardi, of Italy, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.