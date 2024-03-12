Sports

Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Suffers Shock Loss To Luca Nardi - In Pics

Lucky loser Luca Nardi used a combination of poise and power to stun his boyhood idol and top-seeded Novak Djokovic with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters, also known as the BNP Paribas Open. Nardi, who’s ranked No. 123, closed out his huge upset over the No. 1 player in the rankings with an ace, Associated Press reported. The 20-year-old from Italy dropped his racket and brought his hands to his face almost in disbelief before greeting Djokovic at the net. “This is a miracle,” Nardi said in an interview after the match on the Tennis Channel. “I’m a 20-years-old guy, 100 in the world, and beating Novak. So, crazy. Crazy.”