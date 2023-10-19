Indian Super League 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch East Bengal Vs FC Goa

Action resumes for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023 with East Bengal taking on FC Goa followed by Kerala Blasters FC taking on NorthEast United FC on a double-header Saturday on October 21, 2023. The last fixture was played on October 8 and the league had been on an intermittent break. East Bengal have played three games so far with one loss, one defeat and one win. (More Football News)



They are positioned seventh on the league table and have managed to score three goals and conceded as many too. As for FC Goa, they have played two and won two. They are third in the table thanks to their 1-0 win over Punjab FC and another 3-2 win over Odisha. Another defeat for East Bengal and it would mean they could spiral down the ISL league table.

Here is the live streaming details for the Indian Super League 2023 fixture between East Bengal and FC Goa

When will the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and FC Goa be played?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and FC Goa will be played on October 21, Saturday.

Where will the Indian Super League match East Bengal vs FC Goa be played?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and FC Goa will be played at the Kalinga Stadium.

What time will the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and FC Goa kick-off?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal and FC Goa will start at 5:30 PM IST on October 21, Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast East Bengal vs FC Goa Indian Super League match?

The East Bengal vs FC Goa match will be televised on the Viacom 18 Network in India. Apart from English, the telecast will be available in several regional languages across different Sports 18 channels.

How to live stream the East Bengal vs FC Goa Indian Super League match?

East Bengal vs FC Goa match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app in India.