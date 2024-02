Mohun Bagan Super Giant drew 2-2 with East Bengal FC as the first Kolkata Derby of the 10th season of the Indian Super League (ISL) presented an all-time classic at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday night. (More Football News)

Antonio Lopez Habas, head coach of the Mariners, had predicted before the game that a match like this could swing different ways in 90 minutes, and so it did with both sides netting once each in either half to walk away with a point to their names.