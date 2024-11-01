New Zealand's Will Young plays a shot during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
India's Akash Deep, right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of New Zealand's Devon Conway, second left, during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
New Zealand's captain Tom Latham bats during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
India's Mohammed Siraj bowls during the first day of the third Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
New Zealand's Will Young raises his bat as he celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
India's bowler Washington Sundar with teammates Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's batter Tom Latham during the first day of the third Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
India's Ravindra Jadeja bowls during the first day of the third Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell raises his bat as he celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell hits a six during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
The ball hits the helmet of New Zealand's wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, left, during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
India's Virat Kohli dives unsuccessfully to run out by New Zealand's Matt Henry during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.