IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Jadeja's Five-for Headlines Day 1 In Mumbai - In Pics

The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar shared nine wickets between them to bowl out New Zealand for 235 on the opening day of their third and final Test against India here on Friday. However, the hosts gave away the momentum as they found themselves at 86/4 at stumps on day 1. Virat Kohli was the last wicket to fall via run-out as they trailed by 149 runs. Earlier, Tom Latham had won the toss and elected to bat first.

New Zealand vs India 3rd Test, Day 1
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

New Zealand's Will Young plays a shot during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

1/14
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 1
New Zealand vs India 3rd Test, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
India's Akash Deep, right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of New Zealand's Devon Conway, second left, during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

2/14
New Zealand vs India 3rd Test
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
New Zealand's captain Tom Latham bats during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

3/14
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test
New Zealand vs India 3rd Test | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
India's Mohammed Siraj bowls during the first day of the third Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

4/14
NZ vs IND Day 1 Test
IND vs NZ Day 1 Test | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
New Zealand's Will Young raises his bat as he celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

5/14
IND vs NZ Day 1 Test
NZ vs IND Day 1 Test | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
India's bowler Washington Sundar with teammates Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's batter Tom Latham during the first day of the third Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

6/14
New Zealand vs India 3rd Test
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
India's Ravindra Jadeja bowls during the first day of the third Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

7/14
India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test
New Zealand vs India 3rd Test | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
New Zealand's Will Young plays a shot during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

8/14
NZ vs IND 3rd Test Match
IND vs NZ 3rd Test Match | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell raises his bat as he celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

9/14
IND vs NZ 3rd Test Match
NZ vs IND 3rd Test Match | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell hits a six during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

10/14
Rohit Sharma
IND vs NZ: 3rd test match-Day 1 | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

11/14
NZ vs IND Test Match
IND vs NZ Test Match Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
The ball hits the helmet of New Zealand's wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, left, during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

12/14
IND vs NZ Test Match
NZ vs IND Test Match Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
India's Virat Kohli dives unsuccessfully to run out by New Zealand's Matt Henry during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

13/14
New Zealand vs India Test Match
India vs New Zealand Test Match Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

14/14
India vs New Zealand Test Match
New Zealand vs India Test Match Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the first day of the third cricket test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

PHOTOS

