IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Jadeja's Five-for Headlines Day 1 In Mumbai - In Pics

The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar shared nine wickets between them to bowl out New Zealand for 235 on the opening day of their third and final Test against India here on Friday. However, the hosts gave away the momentum as they found themselves at 86/4 at stumps on day 1. Virat Kohli was the last wicket to fall via run-out as they trailed by 149 runs. Earlier, Tom Latham had won the toss and elected to bat first.