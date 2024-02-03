India Vs Netherlands, Women’s FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online

India vs Netherlands, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs Netherlands, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be played?

The India vs Netherlands, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match will be played on Sunday, February 4 at 7:30pm IST at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Where will the India vs Netherlands, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be live streamed?

The India vs Netherlands, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Where will the India vs Netherlands match be telecast on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 Khel TV channel in India.