India Vs Netherlands, Women’s FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online

The India women's hockey team's league campaign got off to an undesirable start as they lost their opening game to China in Bhubaneswar on February 3, 2024. Competing in the Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24, India lost to their opponents by two goals to one, conceding both goals after Vandana Katariya had given them an early lead. (More Hockey News)
India will look to quickly move on from a defeat they suffered against China in the opening fixture of the Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 when they face the Netherlands on February 4, 2024
Before India's loss to China, the Netherlands had thumped the United States of America 7-0, with Pien Dicke scoring four times. India will face the Netherlands next, hoping to record their first win in the competition just a day after the China loss.
Three days after their game against the Netherlands, India will play Australia on February 7. On February 9, India will take on the United States of America at the Kalinga Stadium in the final match of the Bhubaneswar leg.
India - Navjot Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Ramya Kurmapu, Preeti, Monika, Bansari Solanki, Kujur Sujata, Sonika, Yogita Verma, Reena Khokhar, Sharmila Devi, Mamita Oram, Annu, Nikki Pradhan, Bicchu Devi, Mumtaz Khan, Nishi Yadav, Jyoti Singh, Khushboo, Savita Punia, Kajal Bara, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Mariana Kujur, Rajani Etimarpu, Puja Sahoo, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Jyothi Edula, Maheshwari Aditi, Udita, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete, Neha, Vaishnavi Phalke.
Netherlands - Anne Veenendaal, Luna Fokke, Rosa Furning, Freeke Moes, Lisa Post, Ilse Kappelle, Xan de Waard, Yibbi Jansen, Renne Van Laarhoven, Felice Albers, Maria Verschoor, Lidewij Welton, Sanne Koolen, Frederique Matla, Joosje Burg, Pien Snaders, Marijn Veen, Laura Nunnink, Pien Dicke, Josine Koning, Margot Van Geffen, Eva Drummond, Elzemiek Zandee, Marleen Jochems, Fay van der Elst, Maria Steensma.
India vs Netherlands - February 4
India vs Australia - February 7
India vs USA - February 9
India vs China - February 12
India vs Netherlands- February 14
When will the India vs Netherlands, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be played?
The India vs Netherlands, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match will be played on Sunday, February 4 at 7:30pm IST at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Where will the India vs Netherlands, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be live streamed?
The India vs Netherlands, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where will the India vs Netherlands match be telecast on TV?
The match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 Khel TV channel in India.