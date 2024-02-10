After three successive defeats, the Indian national women's team finally registered a win at the FIH Pro League 2023-24 to open their account. Savita Punia and Co beat USA 3-1, courtesy strikes from Vandana Katariya, Deepika, and Samila Tete on Friday, February 9, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (More Hockey News)
The caravan now rolls on to the Rourkela leg, where India will first take on China. This will be the second iteration of this match-up, as the two teams had locked horns in Bhubaneswar on February 3, with China emerging victorious 2-1.
The Indian team will eager to settle scores when they take the field at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, and eke out another win to get their campaign back on track. The game will set the tone for the coming matches against Netherlands, Australia and the USA.
It has been a disappointing start to the year for Janneke Schopman's side, which narrowly missed out on qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024 earlier this year. Nevertheless, they need to get some wins under their belt at the FIH Pro League to regain their confidence.
Squads
India: Navjot Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Ramya Kurmapu, Preeti, Monika, Bansari Solanki, Kujur Sujata, Sonika, Yogita Verma, Reena Khokhar, Sharmila Devi, Mamita Oram, Annu, Nikki Pradhan, Bicchu Devi, Mumtaz Khan, Nishi Yadav, Jyoti Singh, Khushboo, Savita Punia, Kajal Bara, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Mariana Kujur, Rajani Etimarpu, Puja Sahoo, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Jyothi Edula, Maheshwari Aditi, Udita, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete, Neha, Vaishnavi Phalke.
China: Ye Jiao, Gu Bingfeng, Yang Liu, Li Jiaqi, Zhang Ying, Chen Yi, Gu Yangyan, Ma Ning, Zhang Xindan, Huang Haiyan, Li Hong, Xu Wenjuan, Ou Zixia, Dan Wen, Zou Meirong, Xiaoxue, He Jiangxin, Zhou Yu, Fan Yunxia, Yang Haoting, Chen Yang, Xu Wenyu, Luo Tiantian, Liu Ping, Zhou Ying, Zhong Jiaqi, Li Xinhuan, Zhang Dian, Zeng Xueling, Tan Jinzhuang, Liu Chencheng, Chen Jiali, Xu Yanan, Liu Hua, Yuan Meng, Chen Tong, Hao Guoting, Yu Anhui, Feng Li.
When will the India vs China, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be played?
The India vs China, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match will be played on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 7:30pm IST at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.
Where will the India vs China, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be live streamed?
The match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
On which TV channel will the game be broadcast?
The game will be telecast live on the Sports18 Khel TV channel in India.