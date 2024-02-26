Sports

IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: India Beat England By 5 Wickets For 17th Straight Series Win At Home - In Pics

India registered a hard-fought win against England in the fourth Test match at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex on Monday. The five-wicket victory, with more than a day's play to spare, gave Rohit Sharma & Co an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. This was also India's 17th straight series win at home. Resuming Day 4 at 40 for no loss, India survived some nervy moments before chasing down the 192-run target with Shubman Gill (52 not out off 124 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (39 not out off 77) stitching a decisive unbeaten 72-run stand. The series finale in Dharamsala starts March 7, 2024.

Photo Webdesk
February 26, 2024

India Vs England 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solank

England's captain Ben Stokes, left greets India's Dhruv Jurel after India won the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

1/9
India Vs England 4th Test Day 4
India Vs England 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solank
England's players after India won the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

2/9
India Vs England 4th Test Day 4
India Vs England 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solank
India's Shubman Gill, center celebrates his fifty runs on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

3/9
India Vs England 4th Test Day 4
India Vs England 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solank
India's Shubman Gill, right and Dhruv Jurel greet each other after India won the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

4/9
India Vs England 4th Test Day 4
India Vs England 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solank
India's Dhruv Jurel runs to celebrate India winning the match as England's Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes look on on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

5/9
India Vs England 4th Test Day 4
India Vs England 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solank
India's Shubman Gill plays a shot on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

6/9
India Vs England 4th Test Day 4
India Vs England 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solank
India's Shubman Gill plays a shot on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

7/9
India Vs England 4th Test Day 4
India Vs England 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solank
England's captain Ben Stokes, second right, prepares to throw a ball after fielding it on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

8/9
India Vs England 4th Test Day 4
India Vs England 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solank
India's Shubman Gill plays a shot on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

9/9
India Vs England 4th Test Day 4
India Vs England 4th Test Day 4 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solank
England's players celebrate the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja, left on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

