IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: India Beat England By 5 Wickets For 17th Straight Series Win At Home - In Pics

India registered a hard-fought win against England in the fourth Test match at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex on Monday. The five-wicket victory, with more than a day's play to spare, gave Rohit Sharma & Co an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. This was also India's 17th straight series win at home. Resuming Day 4 at 40 for no loss, India survived some nervy moments before chasing down the 192-run target with Shubman Gill (52 not out off 124 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (39 not out off 77) stitching a decisive unbeaten 72-run stand. The series finale in Dharamsala starts March 7, 2024.