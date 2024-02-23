Sports

IND Vs ENG, 4th Test Day 1: Ton-Up Joe Root Takes Visitors Past 300 Despite Akash Deep's Early Blows

They tried Bazball and failed twice, but England eventually found success with good-old Test-style batting. Jolted eary doors by debutant Akash Deep, the visitors mounted a strong fightback, led by middle-order mainstay Joe Root, who cracked a splendid century, to end Day 1 of the fourth Test at 302/7 in Ranchi. Root was unbeaten on 106 and accompanied by a dour Ollie Robinson (31 not out) at stumps. Earlier, Bengal pacer Akash Deep struck thrice in the first hour to mark a dream debut and leave England tottering at 57-3. But Root's rearguard action ensured that Ben Stokes' men lost just two wickets in the last two sessions and ended the day as the happier side.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 23, 2024

IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match-Day 1 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Akash Deep, right appeals unsuccessfully for the leg before wicket of England's Joe Root on the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

1/9
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match-Day 1
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match-Day 1 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Mohammed Siraj, center, celebrates the wicket of England's Tom Hartley on the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

2/9
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match-Day 1
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match-Day 1 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's Joe Root celebrates his century on the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

Advertisement
3/9
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match-Day 1
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match-Day 1 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's Joe Root plays a shot on the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

Advertisement
4/9
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match-Day 1
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match-Day 1 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's Ben Foakes plays a shot on the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

Advertisement
5/9
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match-Day 1
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match-Day 1 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A spectator watches the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

Advertisement
6/9
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match-Day 1
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match-Day 1 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Spectators watch the match on the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

7/9
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match-Day 1
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match-Day 1 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's Ollie Robinson plays a shot on the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

8/9
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match-Day 1
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match-Day 1 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's Zak Crawley plays a shot on the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

9/9
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match-Day 1
IND vs ENG: 4th Test Match-Day 1 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's Zak Crawley plays a shot on the first day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement