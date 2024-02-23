Sports

IND Vs ENG, 4th Test Day 1: Ton-Up Joe Root Takes Visitors Past 300 Despite Akash Deep's Early Blows

They tried Bazball and failed twice, but England eventually found success with good-old Test-style batting. Jolted eary doors by debutant Akash Deep, the visitors mounted a strong fightback, led by middle-order mainstay Joe Root, who cracked a splendid century, to end Day 1 of the fourth Test at 302/7 in Ranchi. Root was unbeaten on 106 and accompanied by a dour Ollie Robinson (31 not out) at stumps. Earlier, Bengal pacer Akash Deep struck thrice in the first hour to mark a dream debut and leave England tottering at 57-3. But Root's rearguard action ensured that Ben Stokes' men lost just two wickets in the last two sessions and ended the day as the happier side.