UEFA Champions League: Dortmund Thrash Club Brugge 3-0 To Open Campaign On High - In Pics

Last season's finalists Borussia Dortmund thrashed Club Brugge 3-0 in the campaign opener of both the teams at the UEFA Champions League. Despite being under pressure earlier in the match, Dortmund raced away with the match with three late goals out of which two were scored by substitute Jamie Gitlen. Serhou Guirassy then tripled the lead with an injury time penalty.