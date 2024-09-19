UEFA Champions League: Dortmund Thrash Club Brugge 3-0 To Open Campaign On High - In Pics

Dortmund's head coach Nuri Sahin embraces match winner Jamie Gittens after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.
Dortmund's Sehrou Guirassy scores his side's third goal from the penalty spot during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.
Dortmund's Jamie Gittens celebrates after he scored his second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.
Dortmund's Julian Brandt, up, and Brugge's Brandon Mechele challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.
Brugge's Joaquin Seys, right, and Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.
Brugge's Raphael Onyedika controls the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.
Dortmund's Donyell Malen, left, and Brugge's Brandon Mechele challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.
Brugge's Andreas Skov Olsen heads the ball on goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.
Brugge's Gustaf Nilsson and Dortmund's Julian Brandt challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.
Brugge's Gustaf Nilsson, left, and Dortmund's Ramy Bensebaini fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund at Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium.