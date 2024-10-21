Football

Serie A: Inter Beat Roma As Lautaro Martinez Scores Yet Again - In Pics

Shortly after Inter Milan president Giuseppe Marotta lamented that the fixture list needed to be cut in order to safeguard the players, the Nerazzurri lost two key members of its team to injury on Sunday. Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Francesco Acerbi were both forced off with muscular issues in the first half of Inter’s match at Roma. Inter went on to win 1-0, thanks to a 60th-minute strike by Lautaro Martínez, to move back to within two points of Serie A leader Napoli, which had earlier beaten Empoli 1-0.

Italy Soccer Serie A 2024-25 AS Roma vs Inter Milan photo gallery_Inter Milan
Serie A 2024-25: | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Italy Soccer Serie A 2024-25 AS Roma vs Inter Milan photo gallery_
Serie A 2024-25: Inter Milan's Benjamin Pavard, left, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, centre, challenge for the ball with Roma's Tommaso Baldanzi | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Italy Soccer Serie A 2024-25 AS Roma vs Inter Milan photo gallery_Lautaro Martinez
Serie A 2024-25: Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Italy Soccer Serie A 2024-25 AS Roma vs Inter Milan photo gallery_
Serie A 2024-25: Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, left, scores the opening goal | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Italy Soccer Serie A 2024-25 AS Roma vs Inter Milan photo gallery_Nicola Zalewski
Serie A 2024-25: Roma's Nicola Zalewski, right, and Inter Milan's Benjamin Pavard challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Italy Soccer Serie A 2024-25 AS Roma vs Inter Milan photo gallery_Evan Ndicka
Serie A 2024-25: Roma's Bryan Cristante, left, and Evan Ndicka, right, challenge for the ball with Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Italy Soccer Serie A 2024-25 AS Roma vs Inter Milan photo gallery_Nicolo Barella
Serie A 2024-25: Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, top, and Roma's Manu Kone challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Italy Soccer Serie A 2024-25 AS Roma vs Inter Milan photo gallery_Ivan Juric
Serie A 2024-25: Roma's head coach Ivan Juric | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Italy Soccer Serie A 2024-25 AS Roma vs Inter Milan photo gallery_Zeki Celik
Serie A 2024-25: Roma's Zeki Celik, left, and Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
