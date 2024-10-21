Inter Milan's team players celebrate after the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.
Inter Milan's Benjamin Pavard, left, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, centre, challenge for the ball with Roma's Tommaso Baldanzi during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal with Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, left, scores the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.
Roma's Nicola Zalewski, right, and Inter Milan's Benjamin Pavard challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.
Roma's Bryan Cristante, left, and Evan Ndicka, right, challenge for the ball with Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.
Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, top, and Roma's Manu Kone challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.
Roma's head coach Ivan Juric reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.
Roma's Zeki Celik, left, and Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.