Serie A: Inter Beat Roma As Lautaro Martinez Scores Yet Again - In Pics

Shortly after Inter Milan president Giuseppe Marotta lamented that the fixture list needed to be cut in order to safeguard the players, the Nerazzurri lost two key members of its team to injury on Sunday. Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Francesco Acerbi were both forced off with muscular issues in the first half of Inter’s match at Roma. Inter went on to win 1-0, thanks to a 60th-minute strike by Lautaro Martínez, to move back to within two points of Serie A leader Napoli, which had earlier beaten Empoli 1-0.