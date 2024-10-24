Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk greets fans at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool at the RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany.
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, center, duels for the ball with Leipzig's Christoph Baumgartner, left, and Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichs during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool at the RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany.
Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichs, left, duels for the ball with Liverpool's Luis Diaz during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool at the RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany.
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, right, duels for the ball with Leipzig's Amadou Haidara during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool at the RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, duels for the ball with Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichs during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool at the RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, center, duels for the ball with Leipzig's Willi Orban during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool at the RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany.
Leipzig's goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, left, makes a save in front of Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, right, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool at the RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, left, celebrates with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool at the RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany.
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, right, duels for the ball with Leipzig's Amadou Haidara during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool at the RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany.
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, right, duels for the ball with Leipzig's Lutsharel Geertruida, center, and Leipzig's Antonio Nusa during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool at the RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany.