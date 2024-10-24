Football

Leipzig Vs Liverpool: Nunez's Goal Settles Win For Reds - In Pics

Premier League leader Liverpool moved level on points with Aston Villa at the top of the Champions League standings Wednesday by extending its perfect record to three wins, and Manchester City set a new record for the most consecutive games undefeated in the history of the competition. Liverpool edged Leipzig 1-0 with a goal from Darwin Nunez. City routed Sparta Prague 5-0 with Erling Haaland scoring twice. Leipzig is the only team from the big 5 leagues to lose its three opening matches.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Liverpool soccer gallery_ Virgil van Dijk
Champions League 2024-25: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk greets fans | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk greets fans at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool at the RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

2/10
2024-25 UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Liverpool soccer gallery_ Cody Gakpo
Champions League 2024-25: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, center, duels for the ball with Leipzig's Christoph Baumgartner | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, center, duels for the ball with Leipzig's Christoph Baumgartner, left, and Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichs during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool at the RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

3/10
2024-25 UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Liverpool soccer gallery_Luis Diaz
Champions League 2024-25: Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichs, left, duels for the ball with Liverpool's Luis Diaz | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichs, left, duels for the ball with Liverpool's Luis Diaz during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool at the RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

4/10
2024-25 UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Liverpool soccer gallery_Ibrahima Konate
Champions League 2024-25: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, right, duels for the ball with Leipzig's Amadou Haidara | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, right, duels for the ball with Leipzig's Amadou Haidara during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool at the RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

5/10
2024-25 UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Liverpool soccer gallery_Mohamed Salah
Champions League 2024-25: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, duels for the ball with Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichs | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, duels for the ball with Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichs during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool at the RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

6/10
2024-25 UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Liverpool soccer gallery_Darwin Nunez
Champions League 2024-25: Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, center, duels for the ball with Leipzig's Willi Orban | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, center, duels for the ball with Leipzig's Willi Orban during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool at the RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

7/10
2024-25 UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Liverpool soccer gallery_Leipzigs Peter Gulacsi
Champions League 2024-25: Leipzig's goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, left, makes a save | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Leipzig's goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, left, makes a save in front of Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, right, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool at the RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

8/10
2024-25 UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Liverpool soccer gallery_Darwin Nunez
Champions League 2024-25: Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, left, celebrates with Mohamed Salah after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, left, celebrates with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool at the RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

9/10
2024-25 UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Liverpool soccer gallery_Dominik Szoboszlai
Champions League 2024-25: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, right, duels for the ball with Leipzig's Amadou Haidara | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, right, duels for the ball with Leipzig's Amadou Haidara during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool at the RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

10/10
2024-25 UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Liverpool soccer gallery_Lutsharel Geertruida
Champions League 2024-25: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, right, duels for the ball with Leipzig's Lutsharel Geertruida | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, right, duels for the ball with Leipzig's Lutsharel Geertruida, center, and Leipzig's Antonio Nusa during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool at the RB Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

