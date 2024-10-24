Football

Leipzig Vs Liverpool: Nunez's Goal Settles Win For Reds - In Pics

Premier League leader Liverpool moved level on points with Aston Villa at the top of the Champions League standings Wednesday by extending its perfect record to three wins, and Manchester City set a new record for the most consecutive games undefeated in the history of the competition. Liverpool edged Leipzig 1-0 with a goal from Darwin Nunez. City routed Sparta Prague 5-0 with Erling Haaland scoring twice. Leipzig is the only team from the big 5 leagues to lose its three opening matches.