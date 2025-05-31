Football

PSG Vs Inter Milan: Players Ready, Stage Set For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan face off in the Champions League final, with PSG seeking their first title and Inter aiming for their fourth. Players from both sides did their practice sessions separately at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Friday. Despite being favourites, PSG's path to victory won't be easy, given Inter's impressive wins over Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Both teams have reached the final through different styles - PSG's free-flowing football and Inter's tactical mastery. The stakes are high, with PSG chasing a treble and Inter hoping to avoid a trophyless season. After a shaky start, PSG have surged to the final, while Inter have shown their strength against top opponents. It's a closely contested final, making it hard to predict a winner.