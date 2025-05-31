PSG Vs Inter Milan: Players Ready, Stage Set For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final

PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia controls the ball past PSG's Achraf Hakimi, left, and PSG's Fabian Ruiz during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich, Germany.
PSG's head coach Luis Enrique, left, speaks with PSG's Ousmane Dembele during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich, Germany.
PSG's Bradley Barcola, centre, challenges for the ball with PSG's Lee Kang-in, left, and PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich, Germany.
PSG's Ousmane Dembele kicks the ball during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich, Germany.
PSG's head coach Luis Enrique, right, talks with his player Joao Neves during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich, Germany.
PSG's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma makes a save during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich, Germany.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, right, and Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi gesture as they warm up during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich, Germany.
Inter Milan's Yann Bisseck, left, fights for the ball with Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich, Germany.
Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi, second right, speaks with his players during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich, Germany.
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram controls the ball during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich, Germany.
PSG players train during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich, Germany.