PSG players acknowledge their fans after the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Randal Kolo Muani, left, and Toulouse's Charlie Cresswell fight for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG players celebrate after a goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Lucas Beraldo celebrates after scoring during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Bradley Barcola in action in front of Toulouse's Aron Donnum during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery, left, and Toulouse's Vincent Sierro fight for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Toulouse's Vincent Sierro, left, and PSG's Vitinha fight for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Joao Neves celebrates after scoring during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's head coach Luis Enrique giving instructions during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Toulouse's head coach Carles Martinez Novel giving instructions during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.