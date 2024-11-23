Football

Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain Defeat Toulouse 3-0, Retain Six-Point Lead

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain retained a six-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 after a laboured 3-0 home win over Toulouse on Saturday (November 23, 2024). PSG dominated the first half but took until the 35th minute to open the scoring. Young Portuguese midfielder Joao Neves spun to meet a cross from the right and struck a superb half volley from just outside the box. Lucas Beraldo got a second with six minutes remaining when he pounced on loose ball and fired home. Vitinha made it 3-0 in stoppage time when he showed fine footwork inside the box to finish off a quick counterattack.