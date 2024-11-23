Football

Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain Defeat Toulouse 3-0, Retain Six-Point Lead

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain retained a six-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 after a laboured 3-0 home win over Toulouse on Saturday (November 23, 2024). PSG dominated the first half but took until the 35th minute to open the scoring. Young Portuguese midfielder Joao Neves spun to meet a cross from the right and struck a superb half volley from just outside the box. Lucas Beraldo got a second with six minutes remaining when he pounced on loose ball and fired home. Vitinha made it 3-0 in stoppage time when he showed fine footwork inside the box to finish off a quick counterattack.

France Soccer League One Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse Football gallery
Ligue 1: PSG players acknowledge their fans after the match | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

PSG players acknowledge their fans after the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

2/10
France Soccer League One Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse Football gallery_Randal Kolo Muani
Ligue 1: PSG's Randal Kolo Muani, left, and Toulouse's Charlie Cresswell fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
PSG's Randal Kolo Muani, left, and Toulouse's Charlie Cresswell fight for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

3/10
France Soccer League One Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse Football gallery_Parc des Princes
Ligue 1: PSG players celebrate after a goal | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
PSG players celebrate after a goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

4/10
France Soccer League One Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse Football gallery_Lucas Beraldo
Ligue 1: PSG's Lucas Beraldo celebrates after scoring | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
PSG's Lucas Beraldo celebrates after scoring during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

5/10
France Soccer League One Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse Football gallery_Bradley Barcola
Ligue 1: PSG's Bradley Barcola in action in front of Toulouse's Aron Donnum | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
PSG's Bradley Barcola in action in front of Toulouse's Aron Donnum during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

6/10
France Soccer League One Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse Football gallery_Warren Zaire-Emery
Ligue 1: PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery, left, and Toulouse's Vincent Sierro fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery, left, and Toulouse's Vincent Sierro fight for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

7/10
France Soccer League One Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse Football gallery_Vitinha
Ligue 1: Toulouse's Vincent Sierro, left, and PSG's Vitinha fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Toulouse's Vincent Sierro, left, and PSG's Vitinha fight for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

8/10
France Soccer League One Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse Football gallery_Joao Neves
Ligue 1: PSG's Joao Neves celebrates after scoring | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
PSG's Joao Neves celebrates after scoring during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

9/10
France Soccer League One Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse Football gallery_Luis Enrique
Ligue 1: PSG's head coach Luis Enrique giving instructions | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
PSG's head coach Luis Enrique giving instructions during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

10/10
France Soccer League One Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse Football gallery_Carles Martinez Novel
Ligue 1: Toulouse's head coach Carles Martinez Novel | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Toulouse's head coach Carles Martinez Novel giving instructions during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

