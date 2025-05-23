Napoli Vs Cagliari Highlights, Serie A: NAP 2-0 CAG; Partenopei Dethrone Inter Milan To Clinch Fourth Scudetto

Napoli vs Cagliari Highlights, Serie A: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Italian football league season finale match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari, as it happened

Napoli vs Cagliari Lukaku goal Serie A
Napoli's players celebrate after Romelu Lukaku scored his side's second goal during their Serie A match against Cagliari at the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy. Photo: AP
Goals on either side of half-time from Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku led Napoli to a 2-0 win over Cagliari in their Italian Serie A 2024-25, season finale game at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy on Friday (May 23). The victory took the Partenopei to 82 points, one more than Inter Milan, thus handing Antonio Conte's men the Scudetto. This is Napoli's fourth Serie A title, and Conte has become the first coach to win the Italian top-flight with three different clubs after previous titles with Inter and Juventus. Catch the highlights from the matchday 38 football game, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: Hello!

Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone. We are getting ready for the start of the matchday 38 clash between Napoli and Cagliari that could well decide the Serie A title, and will bring you the build-up and live updates from the game.

Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: Start Time, Streaming

The match will begin at 12:15am IST. It will be live streamed on the GXR app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: What Happened On Matchday 37

Napoli were held 0-0 by Parma in their previous game, which is what has kept their title race with Inter still on. Had the Partenopei won on matchday 37, they would have virtually sealed the title, since Inter too played a thrilling 2-2 draw with Lazio.

Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: Starting XIs

Here is how Napoli and Cagliari line up ahead of their face-off in Naples:

Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: Minutes Away From Start

The players are kitting up and about to enter the pitch at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli know that they still have their fate in their own hands: a win tonight and they seal the Italian league title.

Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: Kick-Off

Play gets underway in Naples. Napoli attacking from right to left and Cagliari from left to right in the first half. While the Partenopei are eyeing early goals, the visitors have nothing to lose and would look to bow out on a high.

Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: NAP 0-0 CAG

We are goalless after 26 minutes in this clash, but Inter Milan have drawn first blood in the title race with a 20th-minute goal against Como. This means that the Nerazzurri go one point clear, as it stands, and Napoli must score to alleviate the scoreline pressure. Still early days in both games though.

Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: NAP 0-0 CAG

Napoli getting closer and closer to scoring, and also now visibly displaying more urgency to get a goal in before half-time. Inter's early strike would definitely have had a lot to do with that. Still 0-0 though with around five minutes to go (barring added time) before the first-half whistle.

Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: NAP 1-0 CAG

There comes the opener for Napoli! Scott McTominay conjures a moment of magic to put the Partenopei back in front in the title race. He meets Napolitano's inswinging cross from the right, airborne and volleying it acrobatically past the Cagliari keeper to bring the home fans to raptures.

Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: Half-Time Update

Napoli go into the mid-game interval with their noses in front in the title race with Inter. The Partenopei know that if the current 1-0 scoreline stays in Naples then they will lift the Serie A title for the fourth time, regardless of what happens in the Como vs Inter Milan game.

Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: NAP 1-0 CAG

Play resumes, Napoli now attacking from left to right and Cagliari from right to left. The Partenopei would be aware that one goal is perhaps not enough and would be eyeing a second one for additional safety.

Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: NAP 2-0 CAG

Romelu Lukaku scores! The veteran Belgian striker dribbles ahead and drives it in from his left foot in the 51st minute. Napoli now have a two-goal lead and are surely in a very strong position to be crowned champions. The celebrations begin in the stands, on cue.

Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: NAP 2-0 CAG

While Lukaku put Napoli in touching distance of the Scudetto, Joaquin Correa scored almost simultaneously for Inter against Como. Simone Inzaghi's men now lead 2-0 at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, but all that doesn't matter in the scheme of the title race as long as the Partenopei win tonight. That's because Napoli would go up to 82 points and Inter 81, in such a scenario, at the end of matchday 38.

Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: Full-Time Update

The party begins in Naples! Fireworks go off as soon as the final whistle blows, and after five minutes of stoppage time, Napoli beat Cagliari by a 2-0 margin at home. The Partenopei end the season with 82 points, one more than Inter Milan, which means the defending champions have been dethroned and Antonio Conte's men have earned their club a fourth Serie A title.

Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: Conte Scripts Record

With Napoli's title triumph, the 55-year-old Antonio Conte has become the first coach to win the Scudetto with three different clubs after previous titles with Inter Milan and Juventus.

The Italian has already won Serie A four times. He led Juventus to the first three of their nine consecutive top-flight trophies in each of his three seasons in charge from 2011-14, and won it with Inter in 2021. In between them, he also bagged a Premier League title with Chelsea in 2017.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss