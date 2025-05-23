Napoli Vs Cagliari Highlights, Serie A: NAP 2-0 CAG; Partenopei Dethrone Inter Milan To Clinch Fourth Scudetto

Napoli's players celebrate after Romelu Lukaku scored his side's second goal during their Serie A match against Cagliari at the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy. Photo: AP

Goals on either side of half-time from Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku led Napoli to a 2-0 win over Cagliari in their Italian Serie A 2024-25, season finale game at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy on Friday (May 23). The victory took the Partenopei to 82 points, one more than Inter Milan, thus handing Antonio Conte's men the Scudetto. This is Napoli's fourth Serie A title, and Conte has become the first coach to win the Italian top-flight with three different clubs after previous titles with Inter and Juventus. Catch the highlights from the matchday 38 football game, as it happened.

23 May 2025, 09:12:39 pm IST Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: Hello! Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone. We are getting ready for the start of the matchday 38 clash between Napoli and Cagliari that could well decide the Serie A title, and will bring you the build-up and live updates from the game.

23 May 2025, 10:53:41 pm IST Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: Start Time, Streaming The match will begin at 12:15am IST. It will be live streamed on the GXR app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

23 May 2025, 11:17:00 pm IST Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: What Happened On Matchday 37 Napoli were held 0-0 by Parma in their previous game, which is what has kept their title race with Inter still on. Had the Partenopei won on matchday 37, they would have virtually sealed the title, since Inter too played a thrilling 2-2 draw with Lazio.

24 May 2025, 12:09:35 am IST Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: Minutes Away From Start The players are kitting up and about to enter the pitch at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli know that they still have their fate in their own hands: a win tonight and they seal the Italian league title.

24 May 2025, 12:21:33 am IST Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: Kick-Off Play gets underway in Naples. Napoli attacking from right to left and Cagliari from left to right in the first half. While the Partenopei are eyeing early goals, the visitors have nothing to lose and would look to bow out on a high.

24 May 2025, 12:47:25 am IST Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: NAP 0-0 CAG We are goalless after 26 minutes in this clash, but Inter Milan have drawn first blood in the title race with a 20th-minute goal against Como. This means that the Nerazzurri go one point clear, as it stands, and Napoli must score to alleviate the scoreline pressure. Still early days in both games though.

24 May 2025, 01:00:53 am IST Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: NAP 0-0 CAG Napoli getting closer and closer to scoring, and also now visibly displaying more urgency to get a goal in before half-time. Inter's early strike would definitely have had a lot to do with that. Still 0-0 though with around five minutes to go (barring added time) before the first-half whistle.

24 May 2025, 01:06:36 am IST Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: NAP 1-0 CAG There comes the opener for Napoli! Scott McTominay conjures a moment of magic to put the Partenopei back in front in the title race. He meets Napolitano's inswinging cross from the right, airborne and volleying it acrobatically past the Cagliari keeper to bring the home fans to raptures.

24 May 2025, 01:21:45 am IST Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: Half-Time Update Napoli go into the mid-game interval with their noses in front in the title race with Inter. The Partenopei know that if the current 1-0 scoreline stays in Naples then they will lift the Serie A title for the fourth time, regardless of what happens in the Como vs Inter Milan game.

24 May 2025, 01:29:33 am IST Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: NAP 1-0 CAG Play resumes, Napoli now attacking from left to right and Cagliari from right to left. The Partenopei would be aware that one goal is perhaps not enough and would be eyeing a second one for additional safety.

24 May 2025, 01:36:12 am IST Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: NAP 2-0 CAG Romelu Lukaku scores! The veteran Belgian striker dribbles ahead and drives it in from his left foot in the 51st minute. Napoli now have a two-goal lead and are surely in a very strong position to be crowned champions. The celebrations begin in the stands, on cue.

24 May 2025, 01:55:05 am IST Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: NAP 2-0 CAG While Lukaku put Napoli in touching distance of the Scudetto, Joaquin Correa scored almost simultaneously for Inter against Como. Simone Inzaghi's men now lead 2-0 at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, but all that doesn't matter in the scheme of the title race as long as the Partenopei win tonight. That's because Napoli would go up to 82 points and Inter 81, in such a scenario, at the end of matchday 38.

24 May 2025, 02:25:07 am IST Napoli Vs Cagliari Live Score, Serie A: Full-Time Update The party begins in Naples! Fireworks go off as soon as the final whistle blows, and after five minutes of stoppage time, Napoli beat Cagliari by a 2-0 margin at home. The Partenopei end the season with 82 points, one more than Inter Milan, which means the defending champions have been dethroned and Antonio Conte's men have earned their club a fourth Serie A title.