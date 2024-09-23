Football

Ligue 1: Marseille Beat Lyon In Five-Goal Thriller - In Pics

Marseille overcame an early sending off and rallied from a goal down to win 3-2 at Lyon amid a chaotic finale on Sunday, a result which moved it level on points at the top of the French league with leader Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco. Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki equalized in the third minute of stoppage time, only for summer signing Jonathan Rowe to win the game for Marseille two minutes later. The top three are on 13 points and unbeaten after five games, with PSG ahead of Marseille and third-place Monaco on goal difference.

Ligue 1 Soccer, Marseille vs Lyon: Marseille' players and staff celebrate after scoring their second goal | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Marseille' players and staff celebrate after scoring their second goal during a French League One soccer match between against Lyon at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.

2/8
Ligue 1 Soccer, Marseille vs Lyon:
Ligue 1 Soccer, Marseille vs Lyon: | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Marseille's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, left, and teammate Michael Murillo, right, celebrate after scoring their second goal during the French League One soccer match against Lyon at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.

3/8
Ligue 1 Soccer, Marseille vs Lyon: Lyons Rayan Cherki scores a goal
Ligue 1 Soccer, Marseille vs Lyon: Lyon's Rayan Cherki scores a goal | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Lyon's Rayan Cherki scores a goal during the French League One soccer match against Marseille at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.

4/8
Ligue 1 Soccer, Marseille vs Lyon: Lyons Ernest Nuamah, right, challenges Marseilles Ulisses Garcia for the ball
Ligue 1 Soccer, Marseille vs Lyon: Lyon's Ernest Nuamah, right, challenges Marseille's Ulisses Garcia for the ball | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Lyon's Ernest Nuamah, right, challenges Marseille's Ulisses Garcia for the ball during a French League One soccer match at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.

5/8
Ligue 1 Soccer, Marseille vs Lyon: Lyons Duje Caleta-Car celebrates after scoring a goal
Ligue 1 Soccer, Marseille vs Lyon: Lyon's Duje Caleta-Car celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Lyon's Duje Caleta-Car celebrates after scoring during a French League One soccer match against Marseille at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.

6/8
Ligue 1 Soccer, Marseille vs Lyon: Marseilles Mason Greenwood, center, challenges Lyons Corentin Tolisso and Clinton Mata for the ball
Ligue 1 Soccer, Marseille vs Lyon: Marseille's Mason Greenwood, center, challenges Lyon's Corentin Tolisso and Clinton Mata for the ball | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Marseille's Mason Greenwood, center, challenges Lyon's Corentin Tolisso, left, and Lyon's Clinton Mata, right, for the ball during a French League One soccer match at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.

7/8
Ligue 1 Soccer, Marseille vs Lyon: Marseilles Elye Wahi, center, challenges Lyons Duje Caleta-Car, left, for the ball
Ligue 1 Soccer, Marseille vs Lyon: Marseille's Elye Wahi, center, challenges Lyon's Duje Caleta-Car, left, for the ball | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Marseille's Elye Wahi, center, challenges Lyon's Duje Caleta-Car, left, for the ball during a French League One soccer match at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.

8/8
Ligue 1 Soccer, Marseille vs Lyon: Marseilles Mason Greenwood, right, challenges Lyons Clinton Mata for the ball
Ligue 1 Soccer, Marseille vs Lyon: Marseille's Mason Greenwood, right, challenges Lyon's Clinton Mata for the ball | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Marseille's Mason Greenwood, right, challenges Lyon's Clinton Mata for the ball during a French League One soccer match at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.

