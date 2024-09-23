Marseille' players and staff celebrate after scoring their second goal during a French League One soccer match between against Lyon at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.
Marseille's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, left, and teammate Michael Murillo, right, celebrate after scoring their second goal during the French League One soccer match against Lyon at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.
Lyon's Rayan Cherki scores a goal during the French League One soccer match against Marseille at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.
Lyon's Ernest Nuamah, right, challenges Marseille's Ulisses Garcia for the ball during a French League One soccer match at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.
Lyon's Duje Caleta-Car celebrates after scoring during a French League One soccer match against Marseille at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.
Marseille's Mason Greenwood, center, challenges Lyon's Corentin Tolisso, left, and Lyon's Clinton Mata, right, for the ball during a French League One soccer match at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.
Marseille's Elye Wahi, center, challenges Lyon's Duje Caleta-Car, left, for the ball during a French League One soccer match at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.
Marseille's Mason Greenwood, right, challenges Lyon's Clinton Mata for the ball during a French League One soccer match at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France.