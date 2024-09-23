Football

Ligue 1: Marseille Beat Lyon In Five-Goal Thriller - In Pics

Marseille overcame an early sending off and rallied from a goal down to win 3-2 at Lyon amid a chaotic finale on Sunday, a result which moved it level on points at the top of the French league with leader Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco. Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki equalized in the third minute of stoppage time, only for summer signing Jonathan Rowe to win the game for Marseille two minutes later. The top three are on 13 points and unbeaten after five games, with PSG ahead of Marseille and third-place Monaco on goal difference.