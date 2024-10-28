Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain Thrash Marseille 3-0 In Le Classique - In Pics

PSG's Marquinhos and PSG's Vitinha celebrate winning while Marseille's Jonathan Rowe, right, reacts after the League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.
PSG's Lee Kang-in controls the ball ahead of Marseille's Lilian Brassier during the League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.
Marseille's head coach Roberto De Zerbi reatcs during the League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.
Marseille's supporters react during the League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.
Marseille's Jonathan Rowe runs with the ball during the League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.
PSG's Bradley Barcola celebrates after scoring his side third goal during the League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.
PSG's Joao Neves, left, and Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi fight for the ball during the League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.
PSG players celebrate after Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi unintentionally scored against his team during the League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.
PSG's Joao Neves, after scoring his side opening goal during the League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.
Marseille soccer supporters display banners during the League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.