Football

Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain Thrash Marseille 3-0 In Le Classique - In Pics

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) delivered a dominant 3-0 victory over arch-rivals Marseille at the Stade Velodrome, strengthening their lead at the top of Ligue 1. This win is particularly significant after Monaco’s first defeat of the season. The match lost its competitive edge by halftime, with PSG racing to a three-goal lead. Marseille's Amine Harit received a red card midway through the first half, further dampening their chances. PSG's Joao Neves opened the scoring just seven minutes in, capitalizing on a mistake by Marseille’s goalkeeper, Geronimo Rulli. Leonardo Balerdi then scored an own goal before Bradley Barcola added a third just before the break.