Football

Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain Thrash Marseille 3-0 In Le Classique - In Pics

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) delivered a dominant 3-0 victory over arch-rivals Marseille at the Stade Velodrome, strengthening their lead at the top of Ligue 1. This win is particularly significant after Monaco’s first defeat of the season. The match lost its competitive edge by halftime, with PSG racing to a three-goal lead. Marseille's Amine Harit received a red card midway through the first half, further dampening their chances. PSG's Joao Neves opened the scoring just seven minutes in, capitalizing on a mistake by Marseille’s goalkeeper, Geronimo Rulli. Leonardo Balerdi then scored an own goal before Bradley Barcola added a third just before the break.

France Soccer League One Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain photo gallery_Marquinhos
Ligue 1 Soccer 2024-25: PSG's Marquinhos and PSG's Vitinha celebrate winning against Marseille | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

PSG's Marquinhos and PSG's Vitinha celebrate winning while Marseille's Jonathan Rowe, right, reacts after the League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.

France Soccer League One Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain photo gallery_Lee Kang-in
Ligue 1 Soccer 2024-25: PSG's Lee Kang-in controls the ball ahead of Marseille's Lilian Brassier | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
PSG's Lee Kang-in controls the ball ahead of Marseille's Lilian Brassier during the League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.

France Soccer League One Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain photo gallery_Roberto De Zerbi
Ligue 1 Soccer 2024-25: Marseille's head coach Roberto De Zerbi | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
Marseille's head coach Roberto De Zerbi reatcs during the League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.

France Soccer League One Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain photo gallery_Marseilles supporters
Ligue 1 Soccer 2024-25: Marseille's supporters during match against PSG | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
Marseille's supporters react during the League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.

France Soccer League One Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain photo gallery_Jonathan Rowe
Ligue 1 Soccer 2024-25: Marseille's Jonathan Rowe runs with the ball | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
Marseille's Jonathan Rowe runs with the ball during the League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.

France Soccer League One Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain photo gallery_Bradley Barcola
Ligue 1 Soccer 2024-25: PSG's Bradley Barcola celebrates after scoring his side third goal | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
PSG's Bradley Barcola celebrates after scoring his side third goal during the League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.

France Soccer League One Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain photo gallery_Joao Neves
Ligue 1 Soccer 2024-25: PSG's Joao Neves, left, and Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
PSG's Joao Neves, left, and Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi fight for the ball during the League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.

France Soccer League One Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain photo gallery
Ligue 1 Soccer 2024-25: PSG players celebrate after Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi unintentionally scored against his team | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
PSG players celebrate after Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi unintentionally scored against his team during the League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.

France Soccer League One Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain photo gallery_ Joao Neves
Ligue 1 Soccer 2024-25: PSG's Joao Neves, after scoring his side opening goal | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
PSG's Joao Neves, after scoring his side opening goal during the League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.

France Soccer League One Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain photo gallery_Marseille soccer supporters
Ligue 1 Soccer 2024-25: Marseille soccer supporters display banners | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
Marseille soccer supporters display banners during the League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France.

