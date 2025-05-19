Inter Miami 0-3 Orlando City Highlights, MLS 2025: Messi & Co Suffer Yet Another Defeat In Major League Soccer

Inter-Miami-CF
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) comes under pressure from Orlando City defender Robin Jansson (6) and midfielder Cesar Araujo (5) during the first half. AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Here are the highlights of the Major League Soccer 2025 match between Inter Miami and Orlando City at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday, 18 May. Luis Muriel scored a goal just before halftime, Marco Pašalić added a goal early in the second half and Orlando City beat Inter Miami 3-0 on Sunday night in the Florida Derby to extend its unbeaten streak to 11 consecutive games. Follow all the scores and updates from the MIA vs ORL, MLS 2025 match right here.
Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Welcome!

Hello and welcome, this is the beginning of our live coverage of the Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 match. The match will start at 4:30 AM IST on Monday, 19 May 2025.

You can watch the match live in India on the Apple TV app after purchasing an MLS Season Pass. There will be no TV broadcast of this match.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Injury List

Before the starting XIs are released, let’s have a look at all the players who will be missing out on tonight’s match due to injury or suspension:

Inter Miami: Baltasar Rodriguez (hamstring), David Ruiz (hamstring), Drake calendar (hernia)

Orlando City: Eduard Atuesta (neck), Nicolas Rodriguez (thigh), Yutaro Tsukada (cruciate ligament)

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Head-To-Head

Inter Miami have faced Orlando City in 16 matches.

  • Inter Miami Wins: 5

  • Orlando City Wins: 5

  • Draws: 6

Last Five Results:

  • Orlando City 0-0 Inter Miami (MLS, 19 May 2024)

  • Inter Miami 5-0 Orlando City (MLS, 3 Mar 2024)

  • Orlando City 1-1 Inter Miami (MLS, 25 Sep 2023)

  • Inter Miami 3-1 Orlando City (League Cup Final Stage, 3 Aug 2023)

  • Inter Miami 1-3 Orlando City (MLS, 21 May 2023)

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Points Table

This is how the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference points table looks like before tonight's game:

Rank Club Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Pts
1 Philadelphia 14 9 2 3 27 14 13 29
2 Cincinnati 14 9 2 3 19 15 4 29
3 Columbus 14 7 6 1 22 14 8 27
4 Nashville 14 7 3 4 24 16 8 24
5 Inter Miami 12 6 4 2 24 18 6 22
6 New York City 14 6 3 5 15 14 1 21
7 Orlando City 13 5 6 2 24 16 8 21

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Starting XIs

Inter Miami: Oscar Ustari; Noah Allen, Maximiliano Falcon, Gonzalo Lujan, Ian Fray; Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets; Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi, Tadeo Allende; Luis Suarez

Orlando City: Pedro Gallese; David Brekalo, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Adrian Schlegel, Alex Freeman; Ivan Angulo, Cesar Araujo, Joran Gerbet, Marco Pasalic; Luis Muriel, Martin Ojeda

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Substitutes

Inter Miami: Rocco Rios Novo, Tomas Aviles, David Martinez, Marcelo Weigandt, Benjamin Cremaschi, Telasco Segovia, Federico Redondo, Fafa Picault, Allen Obando

Orlando City: Javier Otero, Kyle Smith, Zakaria Taifi, Rafael Santos, Dagur Dan Thorhallsson, Favian Loyola, Colin Guske, Duncan McGuire, Ramiro Enrique

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: MIA, ORL Players At Florida

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Warm Up

With about 10 minutes to go until kick-off time, the players are warming up at the Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Recent Form

Inter Miami: 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W 🔴L ⚫D

Orlando City: 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Win Probability

This is the MLS 2025 win probability for tonight's game:

  • Inter Miami: 53.7%

  • Draw: 23.0%

  • Orlando City: 23.3%

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Kick Off

Referee Guido Gonzalez blows his whistle, and the Florida derby is underway at the Chase Stadium. Stay tuned for live updates from the game.

MIA 0-0 ORL (0')

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Good Start From Lions

Despite being the underdogs, it's Orlando City who have started strongly, and almost went ahead in the second minute. After a drive through the middle of the park by Freeman, the full-back lays it off for Pasalic. The winger tries to cross it into the box towards Muriel, but the striker completely fluffs his shot, and Inter Miami clear.

MIA 0-0 ORL (3')

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Allen Shoots!

After some intense pressure from Orlando in the first five minutes, Inter Miami push forward with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez combining well. After some ping-pong in front of the penalty box, the ball comes to Noah Allen, and the left-back shoots. It goes over the bar, but not by much.

MIA 0-0 ORL (7')

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Fray CHANCE!

Noah Allan has been a really lively for the home side, and he combines with Lionel Messi. The Argentine, who saw his shot blocked off by the defence a couple of minutes ago, now passes on towards Fray on the right, and the right-back shoots towards the far corner, but it goes just wide.

Allan, however, gets his name taken by the referee after bringing down Pasalic, with the Croatian attempting to get ahead of him in a counter-attacking move.

MIA 0-0 ORL (11')

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Messi Shot

Good play by Messi and Busquets. After most of Inter Miami's attack coming in from the left side, this time Fray goes forward down the right. He plays it to Lionel Messi in the centre, and he gets it back from Busquets and hits it first time. The curling shot has Gallese diving, but it goes wide. Messi was hoping for a run from his strikers, but it never comes, and it's a goal-kick.

MIA 0-0 ORL (20')

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Messi CHANCE!

The first big chance of the game, and it falls to Lionel Messi. The Argentina pulls two defends towards himself and then opts to shoot with his right foot, and Gallese has to be at full stretch to protect his far post. Messi is growing into the game, and Orlando have to be careful.

MIA 0-0 ORL (22')

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Angulo CHANCE!

It's end to end stuff here. Ojeda plays Angulo through with a fantastic through ball. The Colombian gets ahead of Fray and then cuts it back, showing terrific footwork, and shoots towards the far post with his right. Ustari, however, is alert to the trickery, and goes down to keep it out with his fingertips.

MIA 0-0 ORL (24')

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Herons Playing Well

Inter Miami are doing well at the moment, with most of the game being played in the visitor's half. The Herons have almost 60% of ball possession, and have had six shots. However, Messi, despite trying hard to give his team a breakthrough, have been neutralised by the defence so far.

A terrible corner kick from Messi, which is a shocker really, as the Argentine hits the roof of the goal from the corner flag.

Meanwhile, Orlando are trying to soak Miami's pressure and then outnumber the home side during counter attack. Considering the poor form of Inter Miami's defence, they are looking flimsy every time Muriel and Co. push forward.

MIA 0-0 ORL (37')

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Muriel SCORES!

A fantastic long ball from goalkeeper Gallese finds Luis Muriel in the Inter Miami half. The Colombian gets the better of the onrushing Lujan, and shoots towards the far side past Ustari. A terrific finish from the Colombian, and Inter Miami are NOT happy.

The home side want Gallese to be penalised after what they think was a deliberate back-pass that was picked up by the goalkeeper before dispatching it to Muriel for the assist. The goal stands, despite complaints from Messi and Mascherano.

MIA 0-1 ORL (43')

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Half Time

Just one minute of added time indicated by the fourth official, and nothing comes off it. The referee blows for half-time, and Orlando lead by one goal at the break.

MIA 0-1 ORL (HT)

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Second Half Starts

The second half is underway at the Chase Stadium, with the visitors leading courtesy of Luis Muriel's goal right before the break. Can Inter Miami find the equaliser soon?

MIA 0-0 ORL (45')

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Ojeda MISS!!

What a terrific counter-attacking move by Orlando City! It all starts from an Inter Miami corner, and Jansson clears it. It reaches Angulo, who plays Ojeda through. The Argentina starts his run from his own half, and keeps running without a single Miami defender near him. He has all the time in the world to place his shot, but, with only the goalkeeper to beat, shoots it over the bar. A glorious opportunity goes begging.

MIA 0-1 ORL (48')

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Pasalic SCORES!

Orlando have doubled their advantage against the home side, and it's Pasalic, who has been one of the best players for the Lions, who gets the second goal. After a miss from Ojeda squandering two golden opportunities, Orlando get their second goal.

It comes from the resulting corner, and Muriel drives inside the box and passes it to Ojeda, who crosses it back in the box. After a fortunate deflection, it falls to Pasalic, who drives the ball first time towards goal. It's straight at Ustari, but somehow the goalkeeper completely messes it up and it creeps up between his legs and into the goal.

MIA 0-2 ORL (53')

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Inter On The Backfoot

The home team are on the backfoot being 0-2 down and now need to find two or even more, to get a result here. The Herons have conceded yet again in the MLS and piles even more pressure on under-fire boss Javier Mascherano.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Leo Messi Shot Saved

It's Messi vs Orlando now with the Argentine being the only concrete threat for the home team. The former PSG and Barcelona forward's shot is saved by the Orlando keeper to keep the score at 0-2. A tough, chastening evening for the hosts.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Subs For The Visitors

Dagur Thórhallsson replaces Marco Pasalic.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Messi Complaints About Free-kick

Lionel Messi is awarded yet another yellow card for protesting and is back-to-back for the Argentine in the MLS 2025. Messi takes the free-kick and the misses the target.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Hosts Heading To Yet Another Defeat

We are in the last 10 minutes of the game and Inter Miami are heading to yet another defeat unless Lionel Messi weaves his magic. But despite the great man's great prowess, the Herons look clueless in the midfield and their attack has been blunt to say the least.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Backs Against The Wall For Visitors

Orlando City are defending for their lives against Inter Miami as Suarez and co look to attack and pile up the pressure. If City do hang onto a victory, they will climb up the table in fourth, toppling the Herons in the standings.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Ramiro Enrique Shot Saved

Ramiro Enrique's right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. That could have been the cherry on the top for the visitors.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Fourth Official Announces 5 Minutes Of Stoppage Time

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of extra time and end Inter Miami's misery.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: Third Goal

Game, set and match for Orlando City! Dagur Thórhallsson adds the third goal of the match and compounds Inter Miami's misery. The Herons last win came on 4th May against NY Red Bulls.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City, MLS 2025 Live Score: FT

Inter Miami CF 0, Orlando City SC 3.

