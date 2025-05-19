Good play by Messi and Busquets. After most of Inter Miami's attack coming in from the left side, this time Fray goes forward down the right. He plays it to Lionel Messi in the centre, and he gets it back from Busquets and hits it first time. The curling shot has Gallese diving, but it goes wide. Messi was hoping for a run from his strikers, but it never comes, and it's a goal-kick.