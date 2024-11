FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Gaurs Aim To End Winless Home Streak Against Unbeaten Blues

Sunil Chhetri in practice session ahead of the FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC ISL match.

Hello! Welcome to our live coverage of the FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match in the Indian Super League 2024-25 that is set to unfold at 7:30 PM IST today (November 2, Saturday) at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. Sunil Chhetri’s Bengaluru are currently leading the standings with 16 points, riding an unbeaten streak of six matches (five wins and one draw). Meanwhile, FC Goa are having a challenging season, sitting at six points from six matches (one win, three draws, and two losses). Today, the Gaurs will aim to end their winless run at home, while the Blues will be fighting to extend their impressive form. Catch the live score and updates from the FCG vs BFC, ISL match right here

2 Nov 2024, 06:39:41 pm IST Bengaluru FC Starting XIs TEAM NEWS FROM GOA! 🗞️



Fanai's first start of the season. 💪

Sana returns from suspension. 🔵

Fanai's first start of the season.
Sana returns from suspension.
Chhetri and Mendez in attack.

2 Nov 2024, 06:37:56 pm IST FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Watch Chhetri & Co In Practise Lightning fast reflexes! ⚡️

Lightning fast reflexes!
The Blues are getting set for #FCGBFC.

2 Nov 2024, 06:36:10 pm IST FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Squads FC Goa: Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Lara Sharma, Laxmikant Kattimani, Hrithik Tiwari Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, Muhammad Hamad, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Jay Gupta, Aakash Sangwan, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Sahil Tavora, Rowllin Borges, Muhammad Nemil, Brison Fernandes, Boris Singh, Borja Herrera Forwards: Dejan Drazic, Iker Guarrotxena, Mohammad Yasir, Udanta Singh, Armando Sadiku, Devendra Murgaokar Bengaluru FC: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Sahil Poonia Defenders: Aleksandar Jovanović, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Jessel Allan Carneiro, Mohammed Salah K, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Nikhil Chandra Shekhar Poojary, Parag Satish Shrivas, Rahul Shankar Bheke, Shivaldo Chingambam Singh Midfielders: Alberto Noguera Ripoll, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Pedro Luis Capó Payeras, Shreyas Ketkar, Suresh Singh Wangjam Forwards: Ashish Jha, Edgar Antonio Mendez Ortega, Halicharan Narzary, Jorge Rolando Pereyra Díaz, Monirul Molla, Rohit Danu, Ryan Dale Williams, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri

