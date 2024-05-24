Football

Europa League Final: Ademola Lookman's Hattrick Power Atalanta Beat 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen - In Pics

In a historic showdown, Atalanta emerged victorious against Bayer Leverkusen with a resounding 3-0 win to lift the European League title. The game posed the question - Who would achieve a hattrick in a men's European Club final for the first time since 1975? The answer came in the form of Ademola Lookman, who scored hattrick goals. Restricting the opponents to a goalless end, Atalanta ended Xabi Alonso's side's unbeaten run that spanned 52 games.