Football

Europa League Final: Ademola Lookman's Hattrick Power Atalanta Beat 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen - In Pics

In a historic showdown, Atalanta emerged victorious against Bayer Leverkusen with a resounding 3-0 win to lift the European League title. The game posed the question - Who would achieve a hattrick in a men's European Club final for the first time since 1975? The answer came in the form of Ademola Lookman, who scored hattrick goals. Restricting the opponents to a goalless end, Atalanta ended Xabi Alonso's side's unbeaten run that spanned 52 games.

Europa League Final: Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Atalanta's Emil Holm celebrates with Europa League trophy at the end of the Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

1/9
Europa League Final: Atlanta won 3-0.
Europa League Final: Atlanta won 3-0. | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Atlanta players celebrate at the end of the Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

2/9
Atalanta Beat 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen in Europa League Final
Atalanta Beat 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen in Europa League Final | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Bayer Leverkusen players react at the end of the Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

3/9
Atalantas head coach celebrates with Europa League trophy
Atalanta's head coach celebrates with Europa League trophy | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Atalanta's head coach Gian Piero Gasperini celebrates with Europa League trophy at the end of the Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

4/9
Leverkusen and Atlanta players fight for the ball
Leverkusen and Atlanta players fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, right, is challenged by Atalanta's Isak Hien, left, and Atalanta's Mario Pasalic during the Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

5/9
Ademola Lookman scores second goal
Ademola Lookman scores second goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Leverkusen's goalkeeper Matej Kovar fails to save the ball as Atalanta's Ademola Lookman scores his side's second goal during the Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

6/9
Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring a goal
Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

7/9
Yellow card shown to Atalantas Berat Djimsiti
Yellow card shown to Atalanta's Berat Djimsiti | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Referee Istvan Kovacs, left, shows a yellow card to Atalanta's Berat Djimsiti during the Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

8/9
Florian Wirtz is challenged by Ademola Lookman and Ederson
Florian Wirtz is challenged by Ademola Lookman and Ederson | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, center, is challenged by Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, left, and Atalanta's Ederson during the Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

9/9
Jeremie Frimpong fights for the ball with Matteo Ruggeri
Jeremie Frimpong fights for the ball with Matteo Ruggeri | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, left, fights for the ball with Atalanta's Matteo Ruggeri during the Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

