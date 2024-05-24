Europa League Final: Ademola Lookman's Hattrick Power Atalanta Beat 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen - In Pics

Atalanta's Emil Holm celebrates with Europa League trophy at the end of the Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Atlanta players celebrate at the end of the Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Bayer Leverkusen players react at the end of the Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Atalanta's head coach Gian Piero Gasperini celebrates with Europa League trophy at the end of the Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, right, is challenged by Atalanta's Isak Hien, left, and Atalanta's Mario Pasalic during the Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Leverkusen's goalkeeper Matej Kovar fails to save the ball as Atalanta's Ademola Lookman scores his side's second goal during the Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Atalanta's Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Referee Istvan Kovacs, left, shows a yellow card to Atalanta's Berat Djimsiti during the Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, center, is challenged by Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, left, and Atalanta's Ederson during the Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, left, fights for the ball with Atalanta's Matteo Ruggeri during the Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.