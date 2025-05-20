Crystal Palace 4-2 Wolves Highlights, Premier League: FA Cup Winners Win Again

Catch the highlights from the Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League 2024-25 matchday 37 fixture here

crystal-palace-premier-league-ap-photo
Crystal Palace's Eddie Nketiah, obscured, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park, London, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)
Crystal Palace celebrated their FA Cup win with a thrilling 4-2 Premier League victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night. Eddie Nketiah starred, scoring twice to spark Palace’s comeback after Emmanuel Agbadou’s early header gave Wolves the lead. Nketiah’s goals put Palace ahead before halftime, and Ben Chilwell’s deflected free-kick extended the lead. Wolves fought back through Jorgen Strand Larsen’s header, but Eberechi Eze sealed the win from the bench. The win moved Palace to a club-record 52 Premier League points -- their highest-ever tally and the most for any team that started a season without a win in the first eight games. Wolves have lost their last three matches, conceding seven goals, though Strand Larsen has been in fine form, scoring more goals than any player since March. Catch the highlights of the game here
LIVE UPDATES

Crystal Palace vs Wolves LIVE Score, Premier League: Match Timing

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League 2024-25 matchday 37 will start at 12:30 AM IST tonight.

Crystal Palace vs Wolves LIVE Score, Premier League: Where To Watch 

The Crystal Palace vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25 match will be live streamed on the Jiostar app and website. The live telecast of the match the will be done on the Star Sports network.

Crystal Palace vs Wolves LIVE Score, Premier League: Players To Watch 

Crystal Palace – Daniel Munoz

Munoz has been directly involved in nine goals for Palace in the Premier League this season (four goals, five assists), assisting their opener against Tottenham on their last outing in the competition, while he also teed up Eze's winner in the FA Cup final.

No Eagles defender has ever reached double figures for goal involvements in a single campaign in the Premier League.

Wolves – Jorgen Strand Larsen

Strand Larsen has made more targeted off-the-ball runs into the box than any other player in the Premier League this season (109).

The Norwegian has 13 goals in the Premier League this season – the third-best tally by a Wolves player in a single campaign in the competition after Raul Jimenez in 2019-20 (17) and Matheus Cunha this term (15).

Read the full match preview HERE.

Crystal Palace Starting XIs:

Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C Starting XIs

Crystal Palace vs Wolves LIVE Score, Premier League: Kickoff!

Kick-off at Selhurst Park! Crystal Palace and Wolves are underway. Stay with us for the live updates on the goals and many more.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Wolves LIVE Score, Premier League: After 16 Mins!

At 16 minutes, its still a goalless affair. However, Nketiah set up Chilwell, who just missed with a strong shot. Ait-Nouri cleared well but got fouled. Palace launched a quick attack, but Chilwell’s shot went wide. Wolves are still trying to find a way through, and Sarr’s early header flew just over the bar.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolves LIVE Score, Premier League: GOAL, GOAL!! 

What a flurry of action! At 23 minutes, Wolverhampton take the lead with Agbadou’s fierce header from a corner that sneaks over the line despite Palace’s efforts to clear.

But Crystal Palace isn’t backing down--just three minutes later, Nketiah fires a powerful right-footed shot that beats the keeper to level the score.

Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves LIVE Score, Premier League: GOAL!

Nketiah has scored his second, giving Palace the lead again after a fantastic run and cross from Sarr.

But yet again, the Wolves aren’t backing down -- they’re pressing hard, with Munoz and Larsen both coming close.

Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves LIVE Score, Premier League: Half Time!

It was an eventful first half that saw Crystal Palace take a slender lead into the break.

After Agbadou's header gave Wolves the opener, Nketiah responded brilliantly with a quick equalizer and then struck again to complete his brace.

Crystal Palace 3-1 Wolves LIVE Score, Premier League: THIRD GOAL!

What a start to the second half! A dangerous free-kick from Ben Chilwell takes a wicked deflection off a Wolves defender and wrongfoots the keeper as it rolls into the net. Palace now lead 3-1, and the hosts are firmly in control at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolves LIVE Score, Premier League: How Many GOALS!?

Ben Chilwell made it 3-1 at the 50th minute, but the visitors pulled one back 12 minutes later. It's 3-2 with 20 minutes to regulation time.

Crystal Palace 4-2 Wolves LIVE Score, Premier League: FULL-TIME

A big night for Palace! Eberechi Eze’s late goal capped off a spirited comeback as they clinched all three points.

After their FA Cup boost, the Eagles carried momentum into this one, showing fight and flair. Wolves had chances to level but couldn’t take them--and Palace made them pay.

What's Next?

The FA Cup winners Crystal Palace will face the Premier League champions Liverpool in their last league match of the season on May 25.

Meanwhile, Wolves will take on Brentford on the same day.

Thank-You!

That’s all from us today—time to get some rest. Catch you next time! Sleep well!

